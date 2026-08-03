Despite Playoff Issues, Chargers Are Serious Contender Thanks to Jim Harbaugh

Yes, the Los Angeles Chargers remain one of a dozen teams not to hoist a Lombardi Trophy. The Super Bowl Era is entering its 61st year. A total of 20 franchises own the 60 Super Bowl titles, led by the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots with six apiece. Not only are there 12 clubs that have yet to win on Super Sunday, the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to make an appearance in the “Big Game.”

Chargers have reversed their fortunes the past two seasons

Jul 31, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) holds a KHAOS Water Ball as coach Jim Harbaugh watches during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These days, the Chargers are in the midst of their most successful run since the early part of the century. From 2006-09, the team won four consecutive AFC West titles. That was also the last time the Bolts managed to make back-to-back playoff appearances until Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach in 2024.

The club has finished 11-6 in back-to-back years under his command, and has earned a postseason appearance each time. The playoffs have not gone well for the club, but it should be noted that the Bolts’ postseason woes extend back further than the Harbaugh Era. All told, this is a club with a 22-14 overall mark under their current head coach.

In the previous five seasons from 2019-23, the Chargers owned a combined 36-48 record under three different head coaches. That includes a devastating 31-30 playoff loss in 2022 at Jacksonville in which the club squandered a 27-0 second-quarter lead.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has put his stamp on the Chargers

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But that was then, and this is now. And according to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, Harbaugh’s “toughness” is the primary reason these Chargers can’t be overlooked this upcoming season.

“Harbaugh brought a physical identity with him to L.A.,” explained Kay, “emphasizing toughness, discipline and complementary football. Those traits may not be flashy, but they win games—especially late in the season.”

“The tools for a double-digit win campaign are all at Harbaugh's disposal in 2026…” added Kay. “While this group limped to the finish line last year due to injuries, the Bolts have made back-to-back playoff appearances under Harbaugh and are likely to make it three in a row this year.”

The Chargers quietly had an efficient offseason

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General manager Joe Hortiz bolstered the offensive side of the ball this offseason by concentrating on the interior of an offensive line that was the 30th-ranked unit in the league by Pro Football Focus. Quarterback Justin Herbert took a beating behind a battered wall that was missing their starting tackles for either all (Rashawn Slater) or the vast majority (Joe Alt) of 2025.

Hence, the free-agent additions of center Tyler Biadasz (Commanders) and right guard Cole Strange (Dolphins) are joined by four offensive linemen selected in April’s draft. Veteran pickups Charlie Kolar and David Njoku join Oronde Gadsden II to form a versatile tight end room in new coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Will the third year be the charm for Harbaugh in Los Angeles? The Chargers haven’t won the AFC West since 2009, and haven’t posted a playoff win since 2018. Both of these streaks could very well come to an end this upcoming season.