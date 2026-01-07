Chargers mock draft goes huge to protect Justin Herbert before NFL playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers begin their playoff quest this Sunday night. What a road it took to get to this point, as things looked bleak midseason. Especially on the offensive side of the ball, with injuries to numerous offensive linemen before and during the season.

Justin Herbert has dealt with arguably the worst offensive line situation the NFL has seen in quite some time. Not only did he lose his All-Pro left tackle in Rashawn Slater, but Joe Alt was also lost for the year with an ankle injury. It didn't help that free agent signing Mekhi Becton turned out to be a bust. The Chargers tried to stop the bleeding with trades for Austin Deculus and Trevor Penning to no avail.

While the offseason isn't on their mind just yet, the Chargers will undoubtedly make the offensive line a priority. While the top of the draft order is set for teams that didn't make the playoffs, the Chargers don't know where they'll be picking just yet.

Despite this, mock drafts have already begun to fly. Bleacher Report's recent one has the Bolts selecting another protector for Herbert.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh's Omarion Hampton injury update for playoffs is a little concerning

Chargers select Alabama o-lineman in latest mock

Kadyn Proctor declares for the 2026 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Sdmapo4odu — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 6, 2026

At No. 22 overall, Bleacher Report had the Chargers select Alabama's Kadyn Proctor. Proctor played left tackle for the Crimson Tide, but projects better as a guard according to scouting reports.

"Despite the inconsistencies and concerns about body control, Proctor has the size, body type and power to make a smooth transition as an NFL guard, especially in the Chargers' downhill, run-oriented system. The 20-year-old prospect could slide into right guard, upgrade the position and become the team's third or fourth-best starter over his first few seasons."

RELATED: Chargers sign former highly drafted offensive lineman ahead of NFL playoffs

They also tabbed the Chargers as an 'ideal' landing spot for Proctor due to the scheme fitting his skillset. Think about this: an offensive line with Slater and Alt healthy, along with Proctor along the interior and hopefully an upgrade at center.

Herbert is somewhere smiling thinking of this idea.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

A Super Bowl run would be historic, here is path Chargers must take

Chargers assigned official they have not seen in 2 years for wild-card round

Trey Lance just made it easier for Chargers to re-sign him

Chargers get some good injury news before playoff showdown vs. Patriots

Chargers throw playoff bulletin-board shot at Broncos before Patriots game