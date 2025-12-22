Chargers have the most overlooked defensive player in the league

The Los Angeles Chargers came away with their fourth straight win, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 34-17. The Chargers' win is one step closer to them punching a ticket to the postseason, as they'll need a loss by either the Texans or Colts to clinch a spot.

The NFL sack leaderboard is gaining tons of attention recently, as Myles Garrett of the Browns is just 1.5 away from breaking Michael Strahan's single-season record. Behind Garrett is Brian Burns of the Giants with 15, then Tuli Tuipulotu. Tuipulotu, the Bolts' 2023 second-round pick, has come along nicely with 13 sacks this season.

Nobody seems to be talking about his efforts, however, as Garrett and Burns have taken the spotlight.

Tuli Tuipulotu becoming overlooked player in 2025

With Tuli Tuipulotu's 13th sack of the season, he's now third in the league behind just Brian Burns and Myles Garrett. — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 21, 2025

Tuipulotu's only gotten better each year. In 2023, he managed 4.5 sacks with 12 quarterback hits. Last season saw progress with 8.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. Tuipulotu's blown both of those seasons out of the water in 2025 with two games remaining, as he has 13 sacks to go along with 24 quarterback hits.

It's remarkable to see the improvement of some of the Chargers' youngest players since the arrival of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter has his unit playing with a relentless motor each week, Tuipulotu included. He's had three multi-sack games in 2025 and is just four sacks shy of tying the Chargers' single-season record.

Tuli Tuipulotu has 13 sacks on the season. What a year three for him. 5 sacks in the last four games for him. — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) December 21, 2025

Three players have reached the 17 sack mark for the Chargers: Khalil Mack (2023), Shawne Merriman (2006) and Leslie O'Neal (1992). Tuipulotu will need to put together two more multi-sack performances in order to reach that mark. Is it possible?

The Chargers host the Texans next week, then head to Denver to end the regular season. CJ Stroud's only been sacked 23 times heading into Week 16, a major step down from 52 one season ago. Bo Nix has been taken down even less, just 16 on the year.

It'll be interesting to see the Chargers get after the quarterback in these next two weeks before the playoffs begin. Odafe Oweh has come along nicely since the trade, picking up seven sacks during his short time as a Charger. Then there's the future Hall of Famer in Mack, who has 5.5 sacks in 11 games this season, proving to be productive despite his age.

Tuipulotu will be an interesting watch over the final two regular season games.

