Chargers' Kimani Vidal suffers injury, impacting Omarion Hampton's outlook

The Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t escape the injury bug during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Notables on the defensive side of the ball such as breakout cornerback Donte Jackson served as highlights.

But perhaps the most important injury news of the day came on the offensive side of the ball for Justin Herbert.

There, running back Kimani Vidal suffered a neck injury and needed the help of trainers to leave the field.

Oh man. Kimani Vidal is down after his fifth carry of the game. Chargers don't need that with Omarion Hampton finally back and looking outstanding. — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) December 21, 2025

After the injury, the Chargers were quick to declare Vidal as questionable to return.

Before his exit, Vidal had rushed five times for 11 yards. First-round rookie Omarion Hampton had carried the ball 14 times for 76 yards on a 5.4 average, proving Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman’s comments about riding the hot hand correct.

Doesn’t sound like much, but it doesn’t tell the whole tale of Vidal's season, either. The 2024 sixth-round pick was a workhorse running back for the Chargers this year after Najee Harris’ season-ending injury and while Hampton spent a chunk of the season on injured reserve.

injury update: Kimani Vidal (neck) is questionable to return. #LACvsDAL — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 21, 2025

Over 11 games, Vidal had rushed for 620 yards and three scores on a 4.2 average, plus added 15 catches and a score as a receiver.

If Vidal needs to miss time, the running back rotation is once again a point of thin depth heading into the playoffs. The Chargers have Hassan Haskins back from an injury of his own, with Amar Johnson and Jaret Patterson on the practice squad.

It should go without saying, but Hampton very much would become the every-down back in that scenario.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Cowboys targeting Chargers as get-right game for George Pickens

Chargers poised to lose mastermind as news breaks day before facing Cowboys

Chargers select massive defensive tackle in new mock draft

Chargers-Cowboys weather forecast, referee crew for Week 16

Chargers vs Cowboys features fantasy football sleeper