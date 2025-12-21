The Los Angeles Chargers traveled to the Dallas Cowboys stadium looking to continue their quest for the AFC No. 1 seed. In a matchup filled with scoring, the Chargers were able to come out on top.

In this offensive heavy matchup, who and what made the difference for the Bolts?

Chargers vs Cowboys offensive shootout quick analysis, takeaways

Chargers Efficient In Run Game: The Chargers identity since the Jim Harbaugh era began was to run the football and grind down opponents. While this identity has been inconsistent, today was a great way to have the run game as a key part of their offense. The Chargers averaged 4.8 yards per attempt, with 152 total rushing yards. This allowed the Bolts an impressive 34:27 (57.42%) time of possession as well.

Deep Wide Receiver Room: Justin Herbert was absolutely dealing today against the infamously bad Cowboys defense, with all of his receivers stepping up. Ladd McConkey had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. Quentin Johnston had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Tre Harris was involved early, yielding four catches for 54 yards. Furthermore, a key third-down conversion by KeAndre Lambert-Smith for 10 yards proved that all of these receivers were important in this offensive victory.

Defense Stepped Up When Needed: While the Chargers did not have their best defensive performance of the season, the Jesse Minter-led unit stepped up when needed. They gave up zero points in the second half, with key stops when necessary.

Top Stat

Zero sacks allowed: In the second week in a row, the Chargers offense line earns the "top stat" category, as seeing Herbert clean is a beautiful sight to see. When Herbert has any sort of help, games tend to look like this. The offensive line gave up 16 pressures, with zero of those turning into sacks (which is also very indicative of Herbert avoiding pressure at a high level). Doing so with their starting LT leaving early in the game.

Player of the Game

Though looking for other, less popular players to give credit to after a big victory like this one, Justin Herbert is your player of the game. The performance from the banged-up QB was inspiring, leading the Chargers to a big victory, passing for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 45 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

What's Next

The Chargers have an awkward Saturday 1:30 P.M. matchup next week, facing off against the Houston Texans and their incredible defense. The (at the time of writing) 9-5 Texans have been playing electric defensive football, giving a poor matchup for the Bolts and their struggling offensive front.

If the Chargers can get another victory, garnering a five-game win streak, their chances at becoming the one seed become more and more likely.

