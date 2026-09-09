Chargers Week 1 Mailbag: Position Group Concerns, Challenging Defenses, Contributors

The Los Angeles Chargers are opening their season this Sunday against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. The 2026 season will mark the third campaign under head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz.

Heading into the offseason the Chargers had several question marks on the roster and unknowns with a pair of new coordinators. For the first mailbag of the 2026 season, let's dive into questions submitted by fans regarding the 2026 Chargers as they prepare for week one.

From Edward Mieses (@edwardmieses on X): Do the Chargers have the corner room to hold up if Chris O'Leary is going to blitz at a heavier rate than Minter?

The short answer to this question is yes. The Chargers have the cornerback room, including Derwin James, that can handle one-on-ones down the field. When healthy, Cam Hart is that player in the room. He has exceptional press-man skills and we need to look no further than his rookie season in 2024 when he matched up against Ja'Marr Chase, the game completely changed when Hart left the game with an injury.

The Cardinals will put this to the test with their big outside receivers in Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. in addition to a very good center in Hjalte Froholdt, who will control the protections well. Hart and Harrison have gone toe-to-toe before in college, with Hart getting the better of Harrison in their final collegiate seasons.

Cam Hart vs Marvin Harrison Jr

Hart takes away the inside and runs stride for steide with MHJ down the sideline & forces the incompletion.

In this game, MHJ had 3 rec for 32 yards. None vs Hart. pic.twitter.com/36lQjVMXgH — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 18, 2023

We also do not know for sure if O'Leary will blitz more, it is a fair assumption but his increased blitz rate in the preseason may have been simply testing the waters and at Western Michigan it was more of a necessity to create pressure.

The bigger question will come if injuries hit the cornerback room again. Practice squad player Kaiir Elam was known for his man coverage skills in college but has had a rough start to his professional career.

From Rool (@bigsportsfella on X): If the headline out of week 1 is a cardinals upset, what do you think is the most likely reason that would happen?

How can the Cardinals ruin the Chargers 2026 start? The Cardinals have weapons, if the Chargers defense takes them lightly, even a journeyman quarterback like Jacoby Brissett can maximize the talent. Given the continuity on defense, the odds are, if one side of the ball will fall flat, it will be the offense.

The Chargers offense will undoubtedly go through some growing pains with a rookie center, an unknown starting left guard and a thousand opportunities for pre-snap alignment penalties. If the offense falls into a funk, it may be hard to snap out of it.

From Nate Gosney (@NateGosney on X): Which practice squad contributors do you see getting the most run with the active roster for the season?

Practice squad players will get called up primarily for special teams or to provide depth in a thinned out and depleted room. There are a handful of players that come to mind immediately who could see more time up on game day than other players. My first thought is immediately the running backs. Amar Johnson and Greg Desrosiers both offer special teams contributions and running back is a position with a high injury rate.

The next player who will contribute at some point this season has to be cornerback Nikko Reed. Reed spent the entire season on the 53-man roster last year and the cornerback room has less depth this season. Reed has experience in NFL games and would likely be called upon quickly if any injuries hit or depth is needed.

From Scott (@shc1970 on X): Are there any HC or DC the Chargers will face this year that have consistently found success against McDaniel's offenses?

Ironically, the Chargers defense has given Mike McDaniel fits in the past and this is true for any of the similar two-high shell defenses that are designed to limit explosive play opportunities. The Chargers will face several of these styles of defense this season specifically the Seahawks, Rams, Texans Ravens and likely the Bills.

Omarion Hampton and the running game is the key to attacking these defenses. Part of limiting explosive plays is committing more players to prevent explosive plays and leaving a relatively lighter box. When the Chargers see this, they have to be able to run the ball and force their opponents to commit more resources to the box