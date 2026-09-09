Final Chargers Game-By-Game Predictions Before the Start of the Regular Season

Now that the regular season is about to kick off for the Los Angeles Chargers and the rest of the season, what should be expected for the team going into 2026? Who do they play each week, and what could the score outcome be?

Final Chargers Game-By-Game Predictions

Sun, Sep 13 1:25 PM — vs Arizona Cardinals

To kick off their season, the Chargers will have arguably the easiest game on their schedule. They should win in easy fashion, with Mike McDaniel proving he was well worth the hire in the first week. Expect the Bolts' defense to give up some plays as they gel under Chris O'Leary in his first year.

Score Prediction: W, 31-21

Sun, Sep 20 1:05 PM — vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2 will be more of the same for the Bolts, this time with the defense making plays on Kirk Cousins and the Raiders' offensive unit. Expect the offense to do its job and get the Raiders out of Los Angeles.

Score Prediction: W, 27- 13

Sun, Sep 27 10:00 AM — @ Buffalo Bills

In an early-morning shootout, the Chargers will get a victory over the Buffalo Bills, doing so while at the Bills' home stadium. McDaniel and O'Leary will be tested to their limits, with the Bolts edging out the Super Bowl-hopeful Bills.

Score Prediction: W, 37-34

Sun, Oct 4 1:25 PM — @ Seattle Seahawks

The Bolts get their first L of the season, this time to the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. McDaniel finds his offense shut down for the day, with O'Leary's unit doing as much as it could against the Sam Darnold-led Hawks' offense.

Score Prediction: L, 13-17

Sun, Oct 11 1:05 PM — vs Denver Broncos

An early-season home game against the Broncos has the Bolts with another victory, this time doing so with a pretty standard NFL score. Expect Justin Herbert to have a clean, efficient game against a strong Broncos defensive unit.

Score Prediction: W, 24-21

Sun, Oct 18 1:25 PM — @ Kansas City Chiefs

In another shootout, this time in their first meeting with Patrick Mahomes since his injury, the Bolts lose to late-game Mahomes magic, doing so in some sort of "Chargering" fashion. This is bound to happen at least once a year to the team, so why not against Mahomes and company?

Score Prediction: L, 33-37

BYE WEEK

The Chargers will try not to get hurt during the bye week. This is somehow a real goal for the team, as it has happened before.

Sun, Nov 1 1:05 PM — @ Los Angeles Rams

Coming off a bye week, the Chargers face their cross-town rivals, the Rams. In a head-to-head matchup in SoFi Stadium, the Chargers lose to the superteam Rams. Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald on the defensive line against this weak Chargers offensive line interior? ...Let's just hope Herbert stays healthy and can move on to their next opponent...one with arguably a better defensive line.

Score Prediction: L, 34-14

Sun, Nov 8 1:05 PM — vs Houston Texans

As much as I would love to see the Bolts get revenge on the Houston Texans, the same team that always seems to pull out ahead of the Chargers, it seems that their defense is too tight, even for McDaniel's elite offense. Expect Herbert to rely on his legs and the running game, with his arm (for this week) not being enough to claim victory over the mean Texans defense.

Score Prediction: L, 24-21

Mon, Nov 16 5:15 PM — @ Baltimore Ravens

Jesse Minter and the Baltimore Ravens find the Chargers in their house, with Minter seeing all of his old players and colleagues across the sideline. Even with this familiarity, the mentor, Jim Harbaugh, gets the victory over Minter, despite the Ravens' strong roster.

Score Prediction: W, 28-24

Sun, Nov 22 1:05 PM — vs New York Jets

Finally getting over the toughest part of the Chargers' schedule, they get a layup against the New York Jets. There is no way for the Chargers to fumble this...right?

Score Prediction: W, 37-10

Sun, Nov 29 5:20 PM — vs New England Patriots

In a close matchup against the team that kicked them out of the playoffs last season, the Chargers get their revenge in the regular season, barely squeaking by the Super Bowl runner-ups.

Score Prediction: W, 27-24

Sun, Dec 6 10:00 AM — @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay always seems to give the Chargers fits, at least in the Harbaugh era. This time around, O'Leary and his defense are able to do just enough to win the Chargers the matchup, giving the Bolts their first win in December.

Score Prediction: W, 17-14

Sun, Dec 13 1:05 PM — @ Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders will likely be starting Fernando Mendoza by this point, giving the Chargers a new-look offense for their second matchup of the season. While Mendoza will do as much as he can, the Raiders roster has a long way to go before they can truly compete in the AFC West.

Score Prediction: W, 27-20

Thu, Dec 17 5:15 PM — vs San Francisco 49ers

In a short week, the Bolts get the better of the 49ers, with both teams likely being banged up for the week. Look for Herbert to put the team on his back for the game, with the 49ers stuffing the Bolts' run game, making Herbert do it himself.

Score Prediction: W, 28-24

Sun, Dec 27 10:00 AM — @ Miami Dolphins

McDaniel gets his revenge on the team that fired him, despite his best efforts. McDaniel has put up 70 in a game before, so expecting him to show any sort of mercy to the Dolphins would be ridiculous. With the talent difference between the two squads, McDaniel will put the pedal to the floor.

Score Prediction: W, 48-14

TBD — vs Kansas City Chiefs

At home against the Chiefs late in the year, the Bolts escape the freezing cold Kansas City temperatures, giving them a fair chance against their rivals, stealing a win right as the regular season is ending.

Score Prediction: W, 20-17

TBD — @ Denver Broncos

The Chargers will be unable to keep up in the mile-high stadium in the last showing before the playoffs begin. The Broncos' defense will be too much for the team, and Bo Nix will connect on a few deep balls to put the nail in the coffin late in the game. The Bolts will look to the playoffs.

Score Prediction: L, 28-14

The Chargers finalize their 2026 season with a dominant 12-5 record, with the Mike McDaniel hiring being the story of the year for the team. O'Leary showed flashes of becoming a really good defensive coordinator as well. Going into the playoffs, the Bolts will have a real chance of winning their first playoff game since 2018.

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