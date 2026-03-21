New Weapons for Herbert? Chargers Scouting Top Tight Ends Oscar Delp and Sam Roush

The Los Angeles Chargers are deep in final preparations for the upcoming NFL draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The first round of the draft will be on Thursday April 23rd, rounds two and three will be on Friday the 24th. Saturday will mark the final day of the draft with rounds four through seven.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has brought the Baltimore Ravens blueprint to Los Angeles. One note about the Ravens blueprint is how they operate before the draft and the fundamental key is secrecy.

#Chargers GM Joe Hortiz came up with Ravens GM Eric DeCosta under Ozzie Newsome. Listen to DeCosta talk about how Baltimore operates and remember that both Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey mentioned they didn't hear much from LA during the pre-draft process.

Something to remember as we… pic.twitter.com/AyVb2LAZ84 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 6, 2025

Due to how the Chargers have operated since the arrival of Joe Hortiz, information regarding pre-draft visits and pro-day meetings are few and far between. This week however, the first reports tied to the Chargers have come out and it appears they are doing their due diligence on several mid-round tight end targets.

To be clear, having a prospect in for a pre-draft visit or even visiting them at their University's pro-day does not indicate any specific level of interest. Media outlets will often refer to pre-draft visits as "top-30 visits." Unfortunately the name "top-30" carries an assumption of interest in the prospect and is ultimately false.

NFL teams are allowed up to thirty private pre-draft visits or workouts with prospects. These visits can be for a larger number of reasons including additional medical checks, or more time with coaches to answer questions regarding a players history. One of the most unheralded reasons for pre-draft visits is recruiting. If prospects go undrafted, they have a choice of where to sign as undrafted free agents. Often, relationships built throughout the draft process including visits can sway a priority free agent to sign.

Chargers interest in tight ends

Sam Roush, Stanford

Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Chargers had a representative spotted at Stanford University's pro-day. Stanford has been a tight end producing factory over the years, rivaled only by the University of Iowa and Notre Dame University.

2026 Pro Day in the books 👏 pic.twitter.com/psVnUX19WS — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) March 18, 2026

This draft cycle is no different for Stanford. They are sending 6'6 267lb Sam Roush to the NFL as one of the best in-line blocking tight ends in this class. Roush, a Nashville, Tennessee native, has thrived as an inline "Y" tight end in Stanford's offense. He brings a pro-ready blocking resume to the table with elite effort and untapped receiving skills.

Oscar Delp, Georgia

The Chargers are reportedly hosting Georgia Bulldog tight end Oscar Delp on a private pre-draft visit in the coming weeks. Delp, a 6'5, 245lb tight end, has been a long-time contributor for the Georgia offense, going back to sharing the field with current Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

Source: Georgia TE Oscar Delp will have seven top-30 visits, including one with the Browns today.



The other upcoming visits:

🏈 Bucs

🏈 Chiefs

🏈 Chargers

🏈 Panthers

🏈 Patriots

🏈 Vikings



Delp was clocked as low as 4.44 on his Pro Day 40-yard dash. An intriguing prospect. pic.twitter.com/8zufwHEPIA — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 20, 2026

Oscar Delp is a good athlete for the tight end position and has steadily improved his blocking over the years. He will need to put on more size and strength at the NFL level to be more successful as a blocker but his athletic traits paired with his effort make for a very intriguing developmental tight end with untapped receiving potential.

The Chargers tight end room

The Chargers currently have only two tight ends on their roster with NFL experience in recently signed free agent Charlie Kolar and second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden II. Adding another young tight end would be wise for the Chargers to get special teams snaps out of a developmental tight end with no pressure to make an impact right away.