Our Favorite Los Angeles Chargers 2026 Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers added eight new players to the roster via the 2026 draft. Fifty percent of the draft was spent on offensive linemen, a welcome sight following the nightmarish situation the offensive line faced in 2025 due to injuries.

The Chargers had two glaring needs heading into the draft. The first was finding a third edge rusher to complement Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu after Odafe Oweh departed in free agency and signed with the Washington Commanders. The Chargers drafted edge rusher Akheem Mesidor out of the University of Miami in the first round to immediately address this need.

The Chargers, in addition to an edge rusher, needed an interior offensive lineman capable of challenging for the starting left guard spot after Zion Johnson left for Cleveland in free agency. The Chargers front office believes they found their guy in second-round pick Jake Slaughter out of Florida. Slaughter only ever played center in college but with his athleticism and intelligence, the Chargers believe he could be successful as a guard in Mike McDaniel's new offense.

Los Angeles was intentional in this draft. In general manager Joe Hortiz's first three years at the helm, the Chargers have aggressively addressed their issues each season. The Chargers addressed their glaring needs in this draft but which pick was truly a favorite of the class? Let's explore that question.

Favorite selection: Wide receiver Brenen Thompson, fourth round

Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson may be the fastest prospect in this draft class. He is scrappy and willing to block despite his size.

Such a good deep ball tracker and very quick in and out of breaks. pic.twitter.com/Jf6Xe4Cgzi — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 12, 2026

The Chargers have operated for years using a similar structure and model for building out the roster. The feel of the selections, specifically at wide receiver, has always felt similar. The Chargers have liked big-bodied receivers and rarely took risks on the position.

They always seemed to either take a clear targeted starter or a dart throw big-bodied backup. This was an organizational strategy going back to Philip Rivers' preference, according to former Senior Executive of Football Operations Randy Mueller.

The Chargers with Rivers always drafted these big bodied WRs, now we know why. Will be interesting to see that philosophy evolve with Herbert and Staley.

Audio of Randy Mueller, former Chagers Senior Executive for Football Opertions 08'-18' on The Athletic Football Show podcast. pic.twitter.com/nfOEnYNdSo — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 13, 2022

The Chargers finally and clearly broke out of that mold with the selection of Ladd McConkey early in the second round in Joe Hortiz's first draft in 2024. The separation from the former stubborn size requirement was further snapped with the selection of the lightest but fastest player in the 2026 combine in wide receiver Brenen Thompson from Mississippi State.

Brenen Thompson is an undersized speed wide receiver who is much more than a simple gadget player with speed. Thompson, despite his size, thrived as an outside receiver. His speed and ability to get behind defenders struck fear into defensive backs, usually resulting in massive cushions or soft coverage. Thompson is a true deep threat and displayed elite deep ball tracking over his shoulder.

The selection of Brenen Thompson is a clear favorite of the draft class for many reasons. First, it signals that the organization is ready to take a risk on a size outlier who just happened to lead the SEC in receiving yards in 2025 and accounted for a large quantity of explosive plays. In years past, the Chargers would have only taken a risk on an outlier like Thompson if he were a specialist like a kick returner.

Thompson also signals a clear separation from the Greg Roman era to the Mike McDaniel era. If there was a clear Mike McDaniel wide receiver, it is Brenen Thompson. The investment into Thompson signals a full embrace of a new offensive philosophy which is an exciting prospect given the offensive struggles the 2024 and 2025 Chargers faced once they hit the playoffs.

Runner-up: Edge rusher, Akheem Mesidor, first round

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It may be easy to rank a first-round pick as a favorite pick of the draft, but the process may be better than the player himself. Akheem Mesidor does have a few question marks on his resume given that he is an older prospect with an injury history. However, Mesidor put forth an elite 2025 and is a mature, ready-to-roll NFL prospect.

The Chargers had a need at edge rusher, and they addressed it with a prospect in Mesidor who is ready to hit the ground running and contribute to the Chargers defense immediately. The Chargers could not afford to wait until day two to address edge rusher and they got their guy.