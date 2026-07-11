Mike McDaniel’s Chance to Fix Justin Herbert’s ‘Clunkers’ Can Save Chargers

This offseason, Los Angeles Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz wasn’t exactly aggressive when it came to adding veteran talent to a team that has made two straight playoff appearances under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The team retained potential free agents such as ageless edge rusher Khalil Mack, linebacker Denzel Perryman, offensive lineman Trevor Penning, and veteran safety Tony Jefferson.

Chargers were not very aggressive in free agency this offseason

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As for the experienced additions, there’s center Tyler Biadasz, guard Cole Strange, running back Keaton Mitchell, and tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Kolar. The Bolts will have a new-look interior to their offensive line, and hopefully tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt can remain healthy this upcoming season.

Earlier this week, via The Athletic NFL Staff, each of the site’s 32 team writers picked out the most intriguing newcomer to the franchise in 2026. Along with a few of the aforementioned veterans, Hortiz added eight players in April’s draft—four of those offensive linemen. However, Chargers’ writer Daniel Popper opted for the club’s new offensive coordinator.

Mike McDaniel spent the previous four seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Now he looks to jumpstart Harbaugh’s offense, and also up the team’s two-time Pro Bowl quarterback’s game.

New Chargers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is a plus for QB Justin Herbert

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“Despite entering free agency among the league leaders in cap space,” explained Popper, “the Chargers did not make a big splash this offseason. The decisive move, in their eyes, was hiring McDaniel to replace Greg Roman as Jim Harbaugh’s offensive play caller.”

While the Chargers have finished 11-6 the past two seasons under Harbaugh, the team’s offense has been less than imposing. And Roman’s attack was a complete no-show the last two years in ugly playoff losses to the Texans (32-12) and Patriots (16-3)—scoring a combined one touchdown in the pair of setbacks.

Justin Herbert has struggled in the playoffs the past two seasons

K'Lavon Chaisson and Elijah Ponder force Justin Herbert to fumble. Christian Ellis recovers the fumble. The #Patriots offense takes over. #Chargers QB Justin Herbert took some time getting up. pic.twitter.com/jntwYav4cX — New England Sports Fellow (@_JosephManning) January 12, 2026

According to Popper, the Chargers’ new OC also has another very important task. “More than anything, McDaniel is in Los Angeles to get the most out of Justin Herbert in the biggest moments. Herbert is 0-3 in the playoffs in his career, including first-round clunkers in each of the past two seasons. How McDaniel fares will tell the story of this Chargers season.”

In those wild card losses at Houston and at New England, Herbert combined to complete a dismal 52.4 percent of his passes (33-of-63) for 401 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions (all vs. the Texans)—one of those picks returned for a score. He’s been sacked a combined 10 times, and lost one of two fumbles in January’s loss at Foxborough.

A successful season for the Chargers’ offense and the team in general could mean a lot to a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2018. And it could also add up to good things for McDaniel and Herbert as well.