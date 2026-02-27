Chargers NFL Combine News Includes Needs to Scout, Cut Candidates and More
The Los Angeles Chargers’ trip to the NFL combine this year comes with a barrage of must-see news.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz were at the combine and giving media interviews. They dropped key information on cut candidates, contract extension candidates and draft strategy. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel did the same.
Beyond that, there are key positions of need to know for the Chargers, so here’s a quick review of the news and buzz to know around the big event.
Chargers NFL Combine News
NFL Draft Positions Chargers Will Focus on at the Combine
A look at the major needs for the Chargers as they heavily scout these areas. One, of course, is the offensive line, where McDaniel will enforce a new blocking scheme. The entire interior needs to be blown up, too.
Chargers 2026 NFL Combine Meeting Tracker: Who LA is Meeting
A live-updating look at the list of reported NFL combine meetings for the Chargers. As expected, offensive linemen and defenders pepper the early returns.
5 things to pay attention to with Los Angeles Chargers at the NFL combine
There are some massive storylines for the Chargers at the combine. Key comments from coaches, free agent reports and more have and will continue to dominate the discussions.
Chargers Expected to Cut Major Names Ahead Before NFL Free Agency
An NFL reporter has finally pulled back the curtain on two big names the Chargers are expected to let go in cap-saving moves. And no, one of them isn’t center Bradley Bozeman, who retired this week.
Chargers Cut Candidate Discussion Gets Chippy at NFL Combine
Speaking of cut candidates, Hortiz actually had a somewhat-hostile exchange with a reporter while getting asked about the Chargers’ top cut candidate in the coming weeks. Fans won't have as hard time guessing who, though.
Chargers Throw Blunt Comments on Contract Talks With Former 1st-Rounder
The Chargers were surprisingly open about the details around contract extension talks for a very specific free agent. Whether they actually re-sign the player is almost impossible to say.
Chargers’ Mike McDaniel at the NFL Combine
Come on, everyone wants a look at one of the biggest coaching hirings of the entire offseason:
Chargers’ Joe Hortiz at the NFL Combine
Some of Hortiz’ media sessions clips are worth a look:
