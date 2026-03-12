Free Agency Boneyard: Five Players Still Available for the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz have taken a painfully measured approach to roster additions as free agency enters day four after the negotiation window opened on Monday. The Chargers have addressed several major holes on their roster already, specifically the interior offensive line.

The Chargers have added former Commanders Center Tyler Biadasz to take over the starting role. They have also agreed to terms with former Dolphins guard Cole Strange who is following offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and offensive line coach Butch Barry from Miami.

The Chargers also brought back internal free agent Trevor Penning. But, despite the additions, the interior offensive line is still rather bare and could use at least one more veteran before shifting focus to the NFL draft.

There are a few offensive linemen who would fit for the Chargers still on the market. The Chargers also could use an additional tight end despite agreeing to terms with former Raven Charlie Kolar. Additionally, the defensive line could use a veteran to bolster the ranks.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz appears dead set on taking the compensatory pick formula into the equation when bringing in free agents. Let's explore a handful of free agents who would fit the Chargers and most will not count against the compensatory pick formula.

Wyatt Teller, right guard

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Wyatt Teller has a strange situation with his contract and the Cleveland Browns. He has multiple void years added to his contract. Reporting around the NFL has not been clear on when he will officially become a free agent but his contract contains what Spotrac describes as a poison pill on his contract that will kick in massive guarantees if he is on the roster the third day of the new league year in 2026. Friday, March 13th is the 3rd day of the new league year. Meaning the Browns will have to officially void his contract on the 12th.

Aside from the contract shenanigans with Teller's contract, he is still a strong performing right guard who has been in a tough situation the past few years in Cleveland. He has excelled in a wide zone scheme before. If the Chargers expect Cole Strange to compete for a starting role, Teller could take the right guard spot while Strange returns to his natural left guard position.

If the reporting is relatively correct on Teller's contract in Cleveland, he would not count against the compensatory pick formula for the Chargers.

Chris Paul, left guard

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Chris Paul became a full-time regular starter in Washington for the first time this past season. Lining up next to new Chargers center Tyler Biadasz at left guard, Paul helped anchor the Commanders' offensive line and settle the rotation along the interior.

Paul is a fast and agile guard that fits into a wide zone scheme such as Mike McDaniel will be bringing to Los Angeles. He is also the only player on this list that would count against the Chargers in the compensatory pick formula as he is an unrestricted free agent.

Dalvin Tomlinson, defensive tackle

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chargers could use a space-eating and block-occupying monster in the center of their defensive line rotation. Dalvin Tomlinson has made a career out of occupying gaps and collapsing pockets. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals and will not count towards the compensatory pick formula.

Josh Paschal, edge rusher

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chargers lost Odafe Oweh in free agency after trading for him mid-season. The Chargers helped Oweh turn the final season on his rookie deal around. They now have a potential opening for another reclamation project.

The Detroit Lions released former top 40 pick Josh Paschal after he suffered a season-ending injury in 2025. He is known as a lunch pail type football player who brings a tough a workman like attitude to the office while willing to do the dirty work.

Jonnu Smith, tight end

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Chargers agreed to terms with tight end Charlie Kolar, who is expected to take a more in-line Y tight end role with the Chargers. The room would still have only Kolar and second-year tight end Oronde Gadsen II.

Jonnu Smith is a well-rounded veteran tight end who was released by the Steelers. Smith put together a career year with Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins in 2024 before the Steelers traded for him in the offseason. A veteran to join a room with Kolar and Gadsden may be the perfect fit.