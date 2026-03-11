The Chargers’ Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed

The Los Angeles Chargers have made two notable signings along Justin Herbert’s offensive line in a matter of days as NFL free agency gets going.

And it’s not enough.

The Chargers entered the month needing to rebuild all three interior line spots between elite tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Center Bradley Bozeman retired, Mekhi Becton was cut and Zion Johnson left in free agency.

All three were expected to leave. And the problem with the Chargers’ two signings so far is, barring a stunner, only one of them is really locked in as a starter.

Chargers free agency hasn’t addressed biggest need yet

Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz before free agency. He was cut in Washington, so he didn’t need to wait for the market to open. Good move: The Chargers got an affordable starter before Tyler Linderbaum took a stick of dynamite to the center market.

And “affordable” isn't really doing him service. Biadasz ranked 18th center in the NFL out of 40 last year at PFF. Bozeman ranked 40th out of 40.

But the Chargers signing Cole Strange wasn’t a starter-based move. The pay sort of is, but Strange ranked 58th out of 81 guards last year. He’s struggled to shake the first-round bust label at times and, on paper, the team would probably be much better if he were a high-quality backup.

So, the question becomes simple: How do the Chargers still upgrade the guard spots?

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz could look at the remaining notable names in free agency:

Wyatt Teller

Joel Bitonio

Graham Glasgow

There are stopgap solutions there at this stage of free agency, so it would probably be a good idea to add some competition.

Otherwise, the Chargers feel almost boxed into the need in Round 1 of the upcoming draft. It’s not the worst thing to need at No. 22, and there are exciting prospects like Akheem Mesidor and Olaivavega Ioane. But the need could mean missing on best-player-available.

Then again, it would be very Hortiz and the Chargers to wait and see how things shake out before pouncing on a player who hasn’t even been cut yet before the draft.

Regardless, though it’s not as negative as it sounds, the Chargers’ biggest remaining need is the same one they entered free agency with to start the week.

