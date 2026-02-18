Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Draft Class Grades: Standouts and Sleepers

Round 1, Pick 22: Omarion Hampton, RB: B-

The Chargers first pick was the most "Jim Harbaugh" selection possible. A hard-nosed running back with tools to become one of the league's best. Omarion Hampton has size, speed, vision and three-down capabilities. It seemed like a slam-dunk pick in the first round, even if positional value says to wait to draft running backs until later in the draft.

Unfortunately, Hampton's rookie season was filled with injury and poor offensive line play/scheming. His 545 yards on 124 carries for four touchdowns were solid in his nine games of play, but the missed time and struggles in pass protection yielded the grade of a B-. Hampton is an obvious contender for a year two breakout, as long as health and progression in pass protection occur, the North Carolina RB is on pace for a Pro Bowl caliber season.

Round 2, Pick 55: Tre Harris, WR: C+

Tre Harris was many fans and analysts' favorite selection of the Chargers 2025 draft. The second round rookie receiver, like Hampton, had size, speed and tools to become a true difference maker in the NFL.

Harris's rookie season lacked targets and opportunities in a poor passing attack, which is why he has earned this C+ grade. His 30 catches for 324 yards and a touchdown are fine production, considering his circumstances, coupled with his elite blocking in the run game; his year two outlook is sky-high.

Round 3, Pick 86: Jamaree Caldwell, DT: B+

Jamaree Caldwell came into the NFL as a bit of an older prospect, thus expecting an immediate impact was warranted. Caldwell did just that, having fourteen pressures and a sack, doing so in a limited rotational role. While not eye-popping numbers, this is more than enough for a third-round selection.

Caldwell is expected to take another leap forward and possibly be the sidekick to Teair Tart's DT1 spot.

Round 4, Pick 125: Kyle Kennard, EDGE: D

As arguably the worst selection of the Chargers 2025 class, Kyle Kennard had a lot to like out of college. His production, refined move set and ability to play the run were all enough for the Chargers to take him in the fourth round, doing so with some analysts having him go as early as the second round.

Kennard played 80 defensive snaps and did not record a sack or pressure. Two tackles were the only counting stat appearing in PFF's database. The only reason that this selection is not an F is due to Kennard playing at all, with some of his pass-rushing film showing signs of life.

Round 5, Pick 158: KeAndre Lambert-Smith: B+

KeAndre Lambert-Smith had one of the most hyped off-seasons for a day three wide receiver. A receiver who showed immense promise at Auburn as a guy who can take the top off of defenses and make tough contested catches.

During his time with the Chargers, he did not play much early in the year due to normal rookie-related issues (alignment, effort, etc). In the latter part of the season, his snaps increased. Five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown are enough production for a fifth-round rookie and his outlook in year two. B+ was rewarded due to being on the field and showing flashes whilst on it.

Round 5, Pick 165: Oronde Gadsden II, TE: A+

As the obvious best selection of the Chargers' 2025 class and one of the best selections across the league, Oronde Gadsden II was selected due to his athletic and savvy route-running abilities at the position. The only reason for his fall was questions due to his blocking capabilities as his smaller size.

Gadsden took a few weeks to get going, but once he did, he was a game-changer at the position for the Chargers. 49 catches for 664 yards and three touchdowns as a fifth-round selection is elite production and Gadsden is expected to be the Bolts' long-time starter at the Tight End position.

Round 6, Pick 199: Branson Taylor, OT: D

Branson Taylor was one of those selections where fans were asking, "Who?" That question was warranted as Taylor was recovering from a torn ACL and was a very raw prospect from Pitt.

After an off-season where the coaching staff placed him at guard, only to realize right before the season that he is a "natural tackle," he was null in the Bolts' 2025 season. Taylor started the Bolts (at guard) for their Week 18 matchup, where he gave up four pressures and had three penalties. Taylor is likely to be fighting for a roster spot in 2026.

Round 6, Pick 214: R.J. Mickens, S: A-

R.J. Mickens is the son of a now-defensive coordinator, Ray Mickens. This shows in Mickens' college film, where smarts and instincts were key to his game. The Chargers selected him in the sixth round, much later than where analysts projected Mickens to go.

In his rookie season, Mickens was able to carve a role out for himself, playing 328 snaps, having 17 tackles and two interceptions. He is expected to continue his role as the Bolts' depth, rotational safety in 2026.

Round 7, Pick 256: Trikweze Bridges, CB: F

Trikweze Bridges was one of the last selections of the 2025 NFL draft due to a lack of starting experience at the college level. His 6'2 4.40 frame was the definition of a dart throw. The Bolts took a chance and eventually cut him.

Bridges played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, playing 248 snaps. He collected an interception and could be a role player for them in 2026.

