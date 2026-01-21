Chargers' unsurprising biggest needs before 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers have been more and more nationally recognized, with large media outlets pushing narratives about the team more than ever. This is due to a plethora of different things, but the move to Los Angeles, as well as having a superstar QB in Justin Herbert, will do that.

With major media following the team, narratives that do not align with the fanbase's narratives tend to arrive, with a usual clash of the two. However, a major media outlet, PFF, discussed some of the team's biggest needs going into the 2026 NFL draft and gave position groups that seem to align quite well with the Bolts' fanbase's current wants.

Chargers 2026 draft needs

In an article detailing each team's draft needs before the upcoming 2026 draft, PFF had this excerpt regarding the wild-card losing Chargers:



Positions of need: G, C, DL



"Injuries along the offensive line severely hampered the Chargers, including extended absences from Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Without either tackle on the field, Los Angeles posted the NFL’s lowest PFF pass-blocking grade (47.6) and allowed pressure on more than 37% of dropbacks, the highest rate in the league. While Slater and Alt are expected to return, reinforcing the interior offensive line will be a priority."

While a short excerpt, it gives more context to what Chargers fans watched all season: absolutely horrendous offensive line play. PFF discusses the loss of both of the team's offensive tackles in Slater and Alt, but fails to mention the other, healthy underperforming starters. Those being the Bradley Bozeman and Mekhi Becton.

In the positions of need section, PFF highlights that the spots both Bozeman and Becton play are in need. Bozeman and Becton are likely cut candidates with the likely new-arrival of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, due to their complete lack of fit in his new offensive system.

Chargers draft candidates to help replace poor offensive linemen

Olaivavega Ioane (OG)

Emmanuel Pregnon (OG)

Gennings Dunker (OT/OG)

Connor Lew (OC)

Jake Slaughter (OC)

Chase Bisontis (OG)

It is also of note that PFF mentions the defensive line as a need for the Bolts, but fails to provide a rationale in their excerpt of the team. This is likely due to the upcoming free agents of Khalil Mack, Odafe Oweh and Teair Tart. While there is some expectation for them to be back, it is still a possibility for major holes on the defensive line to form.

Chargers draft candidates to help replace possibly leaving defensive linemen

Kayden McDonald (IDL)

T.J. Parker (EDGE)

Christian Miller (IDL)

Zion Young (EDGE)

LT Overton (EDGE)

Caleb Banks (IDL)

