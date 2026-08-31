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Charger Report

Chargers' Top Needs, Fits and Waiver Wire Order Update

The NFL waiver wire deadline is almost here, so here's a quick guide around the Chargers and how they might navigate the process.
Chris Roling|
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers approach the NFL waiver wire with an initial 53-man roster that has some odd things going for it. 

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, for one, didn’t roster a punter while shuffling names to meet the NFL’s deadline. Next, Harbaugh and the Chargers likely look to the waiver wire for help. 

Here’s a quick rundown of the Chargers at the waiver wire deadline. 

NFL waiver wire information

The Chargers and NFL teams have until 1 p.m. ET to make waiver wire claims on players released by other teams. Waivers then process, roster moves will be made and practice squads will be formed. 

Chargers needs at waiver wire

Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott
JK Scott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start with punter, where the Chargers kept JK Scott off the 53-man roster. Logic says they will bring him back once they make other moves. But his poor showing for most of the preseason leaves wiggle room for doubt on that front. Will another punter they like become available? 

The Chargers also only kept four edge rushers on the 53. It was pretty shocking to see them let undrafted free agent breakout Nadame Tucker loose. There’s a pretty good chance another team adds him, so they might look at the waiver wire options available at that spot. 

Running back is another tricky one. The Chargers kept Kimani Vidal behind Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. But that’s it. If there’s a solid option who fits what Mike McDaniel wants, they could always put in a claim. 

Chargers targets on waiver wire

We went deep already on why the Chargers reuniting Harbaugh with former Michigan Wolverine and Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Mazi Smith would make a lot of sense. 

The past connections and upside there make for an alluring combo for the Chargers. They only kept five defensive linemen on the 53 and could always pull some roster shuffling, perhaps moving Nick Barrett to the practice squad or letting go of someone like Bud Dupree elsewhere, to make room. 

Otherwise, this feels like a best-player-available situation for the Chargers at the waiver wire deadline. Think, offensive line help, given the depth needs there and uncertainty around the starting interior. 

On this front, think of names like Will Putnam of the Las Vegas Raiders, a guy who got 40-plus snaps in Week 2 of the preseason. There’s also Melvin Priestly of the Detroit Lions, a rookie undrafted free agent who played both left and right guard spots this preseason, giving him some versatility. 

Chargers Order on NFL waiver wire

  1. Las Vegas Raiders
  2. New York Jets
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Tennessee Titans
  5. New York Giants
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Washington Commanders
  8. New Orleans Saints
  9. Kansas City Chiefs
  10. Cincinnati Bengals
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Atlanta Falcons
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  16. Indianapolis Colts
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Green Bay Packers
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Philadelphia Eagles
  24. Jacksonville jaguars
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. Houston Texans
  28. San Francisco 49ers
  29. Los Angeles Rams
  30. Denver Broncos
  31. New England Patriots
  32. Seattle Seahawks

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Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

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