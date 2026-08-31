Chargers' Top Needs, Fits and Waiver Wire Order Update

The Los Angeles Chargers approach the NFL waiver wire with an initial 53-man roster that has some odd things going for it.

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, for one, didn’t roster a punter while shuffling names to meet the NFL’s deadline. Next, Harbaugh and the Chargers likely look to the waiver wire for help.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Chargers at the waiver wire deadline.

NFL waiver wire information

The Chargers and NFL teams have until 1 p.m. ET to make waiver wire claims on players released by other teams. Waivers then process, roster moves will be made and practice squads will be formed.

Chargers needs at waiver wire

JK Scott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start with punter, where the Chargers kept JK Scott off the 53-man roster. Logic says they will bring him back once they make other moves. But his poor showing for most of the preseason leaves wiggle room for doubt on that front. Will another punter they like become available?

The Chargers also only kept four edge rushers on the 53. It was pretty shocking to see them let undrafted free agent breakout Nadame Tucker loose. There’s a pretty good chance another team adds him, so they might look at the waiver wire options available at that spot.

Running back is another tricky one. The Chargers kept Kimani Vidal behind Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. But that’s it. If there’s a solid option who fits what Mike McDaniel wants, they could always put in a claim.

Chargers targets on waiver wire

We went deep already on why the Chargers reuniting Harbaugh with former Michigan Wolverine and Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Mazi Smith would make a lot of sense.

The past connections and upside there make for an alluring combo for the Chargers. They only kept five defensive linemen on the 53 and could always pull some roster shuffling, perhaps moving Nick Barrett to the practice squad or letting go of someone like Bud Dupree elsewhere, to make room.

Otherwise, this feels like a best-player-available situation for the Chargers at the waiver wire deadline. Think, offensive line help, given the depth needs there and uncertainty around the starting interior.

On this front, think of names like Will Putnam of the Las Vegas Raiders, a guy who got 40-plus snaps in Week 2 of the preseason. There’s also Melvin Priestly of the Detroit Lions, a rookie undrafted free agent who played both left and right guard spots this preseason, giving him some versatility.

Chargers Order on NFL waiver wire

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