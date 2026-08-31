Los Angeles Chargers Practice Squad Tracker: Every Player Signed

The Los Angeles Chargers have some work to do in the wake of forming a 53-man roster and then juggling the complexities of their needs at the waiver wire deadline.

Once clear of those hurdles, the Chargers need to form a 16-player practice squad. Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are free to do that once the NFL-wide waiver wire claims are processed after the 1 p.m. ET deadline on Monday.

Here’s an updating look at the Chargers practice squad as reports and news go public.

Chargers practice squad tracker, live updates

This post will be updated as information begins to pour in. Teams will begin signing players to their practice squad after waivers are cleared at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Chargers practice squad candidates

Kyle Kennard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The list of Chargers players who didn’t make the initial 53-man roster is loaded with smart practice squad candidates, provided they don’t get claimed by other teams and/or want to go elsewhere in the NFL.

Getting running back Gregory Desrosiers back after only keeping three on the 53 makes sense. Undrafted free agent breakout Nadame Tucker is an obvious name to get back as pass-rushing depth.

The Chargers would also like quarterback DJ Uiagalelei back. Getting draft “busts” like edge rusher Kyle Kennard and linebacker Junior Colson back in the building and letting them develop further feels like an obvious goal.

At cornerback, where the Chargers traded away one name at final cuts, they would probably like to keep the upside of Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers, if possible.

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