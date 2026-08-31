Los Angeles Chargers' Biggest Surprises From Final Roster Cuts

With every NFL cut-down day, an unexpected surprise is bound to happen. Something that the media and fans could not predict, as only people inside the building would have enough information to make these tough decisions.

With that, there are still quite a few surprises that happened during roster cut-down day for the Los Angeles Chargers , with some of them being quite questionable to many.

Tony Jefferson is cut...Again...Then Came Back?

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tony Jefferson have been in an incredible symbiotic relationship with one another, with Jefferson getting his career revived from retirement and the Bolts getting arguably Pro Bowl-level safety play for a near-league-minimum contract.

However, after two seasons of being cut and brought back up to the roster, Jefferson was rightfully sick of this constant movement, asking for guarantees in his next contract...the contract he would receive for the 2026 season. After some difficulties, the Bolts gave in and granted his wishes. This should have solidified Jefferson's roster spot for the 2026 season.

...At least we all thought. Jefferson was cut today as a result of the team still likely wanting that roster flexibility in keeping him on the practice squad and elevating him up and down the roster when needed.

UPDATE: a few hours past the deadline for roster cuts, Jefferson was corrected to actually make the roster, with the team finding room later on.

Former Large Draft Investments Are Cut

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Draft investment is usually the best way to stick around an NFL roster, even if the play on the field is not up to par. However, that road eventually ends if the play does not turn around. This exactly played out with two of the Bolts' draft selections from this regime's first two seasons at the helm.

Junior Colson, a 2024 third-round pick, was let go after multiple injuries and lackluster play during his rookie season (and the 2026 preseason), marking that competitors welcome is more than just a saying for Jim Harbaugh. The same story goes for 2025 fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard, who barely played in 2025. He also barely played in the preseason due to injury, putting the nail in the coffin of his Chargers NFL future.

UDFAs Being Flipped For Draft Capital

For my memory, I have not seen the Chargers take an undrafted rookie free agent and flip him for draft capital. Today marks the first time I can recall seeing this occur, with the Chargers sending preseason standout and UDFA from Toledo, Avery Smith, to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The Chargers traded CB Avery Smith to the Seahawks, a source confirmed.



Smith, a UDFA out of Toledo, had a been a star of training camp, with sticky coverage and PBU’s throughout. — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 30, 2026

Most expected Smith to just make the roster and call it a day, but it seems the Chargers have other plans for the roster. One of those plans is another trade, this time for last year's UDFA standout, TeRah Edwards. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers for a 2028 sixth-round selection, once again bolstering the Chargers' draft capital for the coming years.

Update: after trading away a defensive linemen and a cornerback in a two separate trades today and having two additional roster spots, the Chargers pivoted and kept veteran safety Tony Jefferson on their 53-man roster. https://t.co/ixk7fwhuFz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

Rolling With No Punter?

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After an absolutely horrid preseason, the Chargers decided to get rid of JK Scott, a long fixture of the Chargers' special teams unit. While praised for his holding and hangtime abilities, his lack of effort on tackles and random "shanks" were too much for the coaching staff. They have been reported to note that he will find his way back on the roster, but this initial cut shows that the leash is very short.

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