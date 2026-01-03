Chargers could benefit from Andy Reid, Pete Carroll AFC West coaching drama

The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 18 with the NFL playoffs on the mind and wondering just how far Jim Harbaugh can take them in his second straight postseason appearance in as many years.

Quietly, the Chargers might also benefit well into 2026 as AFC West rivals like the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs become prominent staples of another after-season activity:

The head-coaching hiring cycle.

Both the Raiders and Chiefs are constant mentions in any coaching reporting right now as the carousel really gets set to spin after the conclusion of the regular season this weekend.

Here’s a quick AFC West tour.

RELATED: Should Chargers consider trade for disgruntled Raiders star Maxx Crosby?

Pete Carroll out with Raiders?

Coaching carousel updates, per @DMRussini:



• Raiders likely to part ways with HC Pete Carroll

• Browns leaning towards moving on from HC Kevin Stefanski; GM Andrew Berry likely to stay

• HC Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht appear safe even if Bucs miss playoffs

• Joe Burrow,… pic.twitter.com/XQLhWYM2f8 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) January 3, 2026

Both Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero at NFL Network say “signs are pointing toward another reset in Las Vegas” after just one year of Pete Carroll leading things. No shocker: The Raiders fired two different coordinators, lost 14 of their last 15 and appeared to anger Maxx Crosby.

Chargers spin: So much for that Harbaugh vs. Carroll rivalry. The Chargers blew the Raiders out of the water across two matchups this year. One coach had the benefit of already having a franchise quarterback, but the turnaround efforts were complete opposites.

RELATED: Chargers’ Keenan Allen makes shocking admission about status, contract

Chiefs Andy Reid mixup coming?

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Andy Reid wants to return to the Chiefs in 2026, saying "If they'll have me back, I'll come back.” But Rapoport and Pelissero say offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is likely gone and “a substantial roster reboot is also afoot.” No wonder: The Chiefs are currently an estimated $40.5 million over the salary cap for 2026.

Chargers spin: The Chargers swept the Chiefs this year, beating them in Brazil in the opener, then in mid-December while Justin Herbert played on a surgically repaired hand. The Chiefs were down this year, but the Chargers can take pride in the wins. The Chiefs are good at roster overhauls, but coaching and big roster churn could have them struggling in 2026.

What about the Broncos?

Sean Payton has the Broncos humming. The Chargers beat them in Week 3 and won’t play starters in the rematch in the finale. But easy schedule or not, 13-3 isn’t an easy feat. Both teams are really well positioned on coaching staff, roster and cap space counts to be fighting each other for a long time.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers get bad news on final injury report vs. Broncos

Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news, buzz on Chargers QB for Week 18 vs Broncos

Omarion Hampton injury updates tracker for Chargers RB in Week 18 vs. Broncos

Ravens send former 3rd-round pick to waiver wire, he is very familiar to Chargers