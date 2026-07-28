Chargers Receive So-So Grade for Quiet but Efficient Offseason

Jim Harbaugh’s rookies reported for training camp last Thursday, and the veterans were arriving on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Chargers have put together back-to-back 11-6 campaigns that have resulted in playoff appearances. Unfortunately, both of their postseason appearances—losses to the Houston Texans (32-12) and New England Patriots (16-3)—were memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Chargers’ offseason grade and ranking was less-than-scintillating

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Last week, Vinny Iyer of The Sporting News handed out his 2026 offseason grades for all 32 teams, and also ranked the clubs. Understandably, newcomer Myles Garrett and the Los Angeles Rams own the top spot and the Miami Dolphins reside at the bottom. As for the Bolts, the longtime NFL writer gave general manager Joe Hortiz and the team a B-minus grade. However, the Chargers sit at a very-mediocre 20th in this rankings.

Iyer cited the free-agent additions of center Tyler Biadasz, tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku, running back Keaton Mitchell, and fullback Alec Ingold. He also mentioned 2026 second-round pick Jake Slaughter. The former University of Florida center is making the transition to guard. However, all of these moves apparently take a bit of a back seat to one specific newcomer.

Chargers’ top offseason pickup in 2026 was not a player

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“The Chargers’ biggest addition was Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator for Jim Harbaugh,” stated Iyer, “with the hope of getting more out of the running game to help set up Justin Herbert for his most efficient passing. Mitchell, Ingold and the two tight ends will have an impact on the rushing success. Slaughter and Biadasz can make their line stout should Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt come back at full, healthy dominance.”

The club's offensive front was nothing short of a disaster last season due mainly to the sustained absences of the aforementioned starting tackles. The interior of left guard Zion Johnson, center Bradley Bozeman, and right guard Mekhi Becton disappointed as well and all are no longer with the team. All told, Pro Football Focus ranked the Bolts’ offensive line 30th in the league this past season.

Can new OC Mike McDaniel turn RB Omarion Hampton into a star?

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Back to McDaniel, who in his final season as head coach of the Miami Dolphins turned talented running back De’Von Achane into a Pro Bowler in 2025. Now he will have talented Omarion Hampton at his disposal. The Chargers’ first-round pick a year ago wound up missing eight games during his rookie season and hopes to stay much healthier this upcoming year.

You could make the case that this is Harbaugh’s most Chargers’ complete team to date. Could this be the season that the team wins its first division title since 2009 and capture its first playoff victory since 2018?