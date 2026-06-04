New-Look Chargers’ Tight End Room One of League’s Most Improved Position Units

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Los Angeles Chargers to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since the organization won four consecutive AFC West titles from 2006-09 and resided in San Diego. Now if the Bolts could only find a way to win a playoff game, something the team hasn’t done since 2018.

There were big changes to this team this offseason. Highly-regarded defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is now the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, and former Chargers’ safeties coach Chris O’Leary has taken over. Meanwhile, Greg Roman is out as offensive coordinator and Mike McDaniel now has the job.

Chargers have upgraded the tight end position with proven veterans

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of changes, the Bolts have made numerous changes at one area in particular. And on a list of the Top 10 most improved position groups in the league via Ben Solak of ESPN, the Chargers’ tight ends room earned a spot.

The experienced newcomers are former Cleveland Browns’ first-round pick David Njoku as well as Charlie Kolar, who spent his first four years in the league with the Baltimore Ravens. As far as departures, three-year pro Tucker Fisk was not given a qualifying offer, veteran Will Dissly was let go, and Tyler Conklin wound up signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

TE Oronde Gadsden II enjoyed an impressive rookie debut in 2025

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Two things are simultaneously true,” said Solak. “The first: Oronde Gadsden was a nice find by Chargers GM Joe Hortiz in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, and he settled into a quality role as a downfield play-action target in the Chargers’ offense. The second: If a fifth-round rookie tight end was a breakout star by Week 6, your tight ends room simply was not very good.”

Enter Kolar and Njoku, who offer two totally different roles. The former is one of the better blockers at his position in the league. Meanwhile, while Njoku has missed his share of games the past two seasons—following his lone Pro Bowl campaign in 2023—he still managed to catch a combined 97 passes for 798 yards and nine touchdowns in just 23 games.

New Chargers’ TE David Njoku knows his way to the end zone

Dillon Gabriel finds David Njoku for the Browns touchdown to take the lead 🔥



We love this! pic.twitter.com/n2cREfailw — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 5, 2025

“Njoku has excellent hands in contested situations,” added Solak, “and should slide nicely into the red zone role McDaniel used Darren Waller in last season with the Dolphins…”

That red zone note is especially notable considering last season’s scoring production from the position. While Gadsden finished fourth on the club in catches (49), receiving yards (664), and touchdown catches (3), he was the only tight end to catch a touchdown pass for Harbaugh’s team in 2025.

Combine the potential of Gadsden with the additions of Kolar and Njoku and the skills they each offer and it’s easy to see why Solak and others are high on the potential of this new-look unit. And that appears to be potentially great news for Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers' new-look offense.