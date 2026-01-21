Chargers' Omarion Hampton disrespected in RB rankings

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't have the season they'd hoped for, at least near the end of it. Despite winning 11 games for the second consecutive season, the Bolts were bounced in the wild-card round yet again. It's the third time they've gotten eliminated in the first round with Justin Herbert at the helm and the second with Jim Harbaugh.

When looking back upon this season, the Chargers will be asking what went wrong. Injuries will be one of those reasons. The injury bug bit everyone, including rookie running back Omarion Hampton. The Chargers were ecstatic when Hampton was still on the board at their pick last April.

Injuries limited Hampton to just nine games in 2025, as he ended his rookie season with 545 yards and four touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry. He also flashed in the receiving game, hauling in 32 passes for 192 yards. It looked like Hampton was really coming into his own early on after a 128-yard rushing performance against the Giants in Week 4. A fractured ankle would then sideline him for two months.

Hampton once again had an ankle injury, this time right before the playoffs. He was active for the Wild Card game, but logged just one carry for -1 yard.

Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL.com ranked 64 running backs in the league this past season. Hampton couldn't even crack the top 32.

Omarion Hampton listed near bottom of NFL RB rankings

"Hampton's talent is undeniable but the injuries limited him too often in 2025," Jones-Drew wrote. "He was efficient when he was available, averaging 60.6 rush yards per game, the most by a Chargers rookie since LaDainian Tomlinson. But with all the O-line injuries his team endured this season, Los Angeles needed him on the field."

The reasons listed were valid, but some of the players listed above Hampton were questionable. Aaron Jones, RJ Harvey and Tyler Allgeier were all ranked before Hampton. Even Kimani Vidal was listed in the top 32, coming in at No. 30.

"The sixth-round rookie found his way onto the field after early-season injuries to both Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. Vidal, who rushed for an impressive 124 yards on 18 carries in his first-career start in Week 6, ended up leading the team in carries and rush yards."

Hopefully Hampton can land higher on the list next year.

