Chargers take another step closer to losing Jesse Minter thanks to Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers losing defensive coordinator Jesse Minter feels like a matter of time.

Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz, an assortment of players and pretty much anyone else agree on that fact. There’s an almost history-making 10 head coaching vacancies open this cycle and Minter is arguably the top name available.

And the biggest possible culprit in stealing Minter right now is apparently the Baltimore Ravens.

Call it a funny twist of fate, really. The Ravens moved on from the other Harbaugh brother, John, leaving the door open for the Ravens to look at the Chargers, where they have a close connection with general manager Joe Hortiz and others in LA and Minter had once worked with John, too.

Now, the Ravens are one step closer to making Minter the next head coach in Baltimore.

Chargers' Jesse Minter gets another interview with Ravens for head coach

Chargers DC Jesse Minter also expected to get an in-person interview with Ravens this week. He interviewed virtually on Jan. 14. https://t.co/1ab2fxqKAD — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 20, 2026

Minter already had one interview with the Ravens, albeit virtually.

This week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that the Ravens are expected to have a second interview with Minter. That would be an in-person interview, this time.

And that’s not all for Minter, as he’s also reportedly in the mix for second looks from the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, at a minimum.

It isn’t hard to see which landing spot might be most appealing to Minter. There are only 32 jobs, so if only one offers, he’ll probably take it, of course.

But going back to Baltimore and getting to run a Ravens defense and overall program would be a boon for Minter. Going there and having a franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson, too, would be a likely dream scenario.

The Chargers will have already established replacement plans if and when Minter leaves. For now, they’re focused on finding an offensive coordinator. But there’s surely a backup plan for the defensive side of the ball, too.

Keep in mind this could be something other than an internal replacement, too. They've left their comfort zone while looking at the likes of Mike McDaniel for offensive coordinator. There's a chance they'd do the same on defense.

Either way, Minter might just be considered the favorite in Baltimore.

