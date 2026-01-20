What would it take for Chargers to upgrade WR with trade for Cowboys' George Pickens?

It was painfully obvious to the Los Angeles Chargers fans - and certainly to frustrated quarterback Justin Herbert - that the Bolts needed more offensive weapons this season. Especially in the Wild Card loss to the New England Patriots in which the Chargers' top four wide receivers combined for only 97 yards.

When it mattered most, the receiving corps of Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris couldn't get open against sticky secondaries. Offensive Greg Roman took the blame for the offensive failures, as he was fired last week by head coach Jim Harbaugh.

But how do the Chargers also upgraded the talent at receiver? With one simple trade, according to a Dallas Cowboys website.

After a couple of disappointing seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, George Pickens went to Dallas in a trade and had a remarkable bounce-back year. He had no off-field problems or locker room distractions, and he had one of the most productive receiving seasons in the league.

How good was Pickens? Or, better said, how pedestrian were the Chargers? Pickens would have led the Bolts in every category. His 93 catches were more Allen's team-leading 81. His 1,429 yards dwarfed McConkey's team-best 789. And his nine touchdowns were more than Johnston's eight.

The proposed trade that would bring Pickens to the Chargers

Pickens would immediately become the Chargers' No. 1 receiver. What would it take to get him?

According to one analyst, the Chargers' first-round (22nd overall) and fourth-round (123rd).

"The Chargers had offensive issues that reached farther than their health problems along the offensive line. Their top three wideouts all played at least 14 games each, and non reached 800 receiving yards. Adding Pickens to the mix, along with their tackles returning, could unlock Justin Herbert to actually play at the level so many think he already is at."

George Pickens | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

