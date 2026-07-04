Chargers’ Overlooked Area Heading for Heated Training Camp Battle

It’s not hard to pick out the spot headed for the most brutal final roster and starting job battle at Los Angeles Chargers training camp.

When it comes to that, the spotlight sits on the guard position. The Chargers drafted Jake Slaughter in the second round to make the move from center to guard in front of Justin Herbert. But he started his career this offseason losing reps to the likes of Trevor Penning and Kayode Awosika.

The drama there, and the overarching drama of everyone trying to learn Mike McDaniel’s offense, is quite the attention-stealer.

But there’s one other position battle that will be super-intense, no sweltering heat needed.

Chargers training camp battle at safety will be brutal

Derwin James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t sleep too hard on the safety position for the Chargers.

On paper, the Chargers are looking at least a six-deep competition at the spot:

Derwin James

Elijah Molden

Tony Jefferson

RJ Mickens

Genesis Smith

Kendall Williamson

There’s only so many roster spots to go around by the time camp ends. And sure, there’s some technicalities here. The team could classify Derwin James as a cornerback when doing their final-roster math. But that would still mean possibly keeping five "safeties" otherwise, while perhaps losing a cornerback they would have liked to retain.

It’s a topic that’s starting to get local attention, at least, with Eric Smith of Chargers.com weighing in on the budding debate.

“Jefferson is a veteran leader and a heavy hitter who has aged like fine wine in his career," Smith wrote. "Mickens flashed as a rookie and should be even better in Year 2 while Smith was the star standout this spring as he drew praise from teammates and coaches alike with his range and productivity in the secondary.”

Thing is, the Chargers head to camp with Elijah Molden as the only guaranteed starting safety, with James likely a corner again under Chris O’Leary, who wants to keep running things as Jesse Minter did.

At the other safety spot, Tony Jefferson is a veteran and fan favorite. But the Chargers got a nice return from RJ Mickens, a recent sixth-round pick success story. They also just drafted Genesis Smith in the fourth round and, as mentioned, he’s already been a standout in early work.

Make no mistake, this is a good problem for the Chargers to have. That’s especially the case with the team attempting to make the transition to a new coordinator after losing one of the NFL’s best.

This is a warning, if nothing else, to not be too shocked when safety throws out a more interesting training camp competition than even any spot on the offense.

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