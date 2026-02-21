Chargers' Overlooked Draft Pick a 'Legitimate Threat' Who Boosts NFL Draft Grade

One thing the Los Angeles Chargers have done well since bringing in Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh has come during the draft. Two draft classes in, the Chargers have added legitimate playmakers across the board. Ladd McConkey and Joe Alt highlighted the 2024 group, as both were day one starters on offense. Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still rounded out the class, as both played extremely well down the stretch that year.

In 2025, the Chargers grabbed a bunch of key contributors on both sides of the ball. Let's take a quick look at the Bolts' picks from a year ago:

Omarion Hampton

Tre Harris

Jamaree Caldwell

Kyle Kennard

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Oronde Gadsden II

Branson Taylor

R.J. Mickens

Trikweze Bridges

Hampton and Harris stole the spotlight early on, as the Chargers crushed it in the first two rounds of the draft. It wasn't until season's end that they found out that Gadsden could be a legitimate piece moving forward. The former receiver-turned-tight end from Syracuse caught 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns, taking over as TE1 early.

Gadsden received major praise in Bleacher Report's re-grade of every NFL team's 2025 draft class.

Oronde Gadsden II tabbed as legitimate receiving threat

Oronde Gadsden II is a 5th-round rookie who, in 14 games, has already delivered the most productive TE season Justin Herbert’s had. pic.twitter.com/t9EHX0uvgO — Tino ⚡️ (@TinoFromTheQ) December 30, 2025

Brent Sobleski went through the Chargers' picks and gave them a B grade.

"First-round running back Omarion Hampton ran for 545 yards in nine appearances," Sobleski wrote. "Second-rounder Tre Harris caught 30 passes among a crowded group of wide receivers. Third-round defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell did exactly what he needed to do as a load against the run. Fifth-round tight end Oronde Gadsden II emerged as a legitimate threat in the passing game with 49 receptions. The Chargers fielded a rock-solid cast of first-year performers only to have the team let down by a specific position group."

It'll be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel uses Gadsden in his system. He isn't the traditional slow, big-bodied tight end that'll do the grunt work. Gadsden's background makes him a dynamic threat that could challenge any opposing cornerback.

Sobleski also dove into the Chargers' woes along the offensive line. "An immediate argument emerges that the Chargers should have invested in their offensive line. They did. The organization can't expect both of their starting offensive tackles to suffer season-ending injuries and guard Mekhi Becton to be dinged as well."

Seeing as how the Chargers should have a better offensive line situation in 2026, Gadsden, along with the rest of their playmakers, should benefit greatly.

