Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel Public Outing Goes Viral for Chargers Coaches

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh brought on new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel this offseason in one of the most well-regarded moves of the hiring cycle.

An offensive innovator, McDaniel arrives to much hype, given the perception of what he’s going to be able to do for franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

Along the way, McDaniel gets to scheme up an offense for Herbert that includes former first-round picks like running back Omarion Hampton and wideout Quentin Johnston, plus former second-rounders Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris. Don’t sleep on sophomore tight end Oronde Gadsden, either.

And that’s before any free-agency additions or the draft. McDaniel could opt to bring back Keenan Allen, too.

Before those big moves start happening in a hurry, though, Harbaugh and McDaniel just popped out in public together.

Virality ensued.

Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel go viral at Los Angeles Lakers game

#Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh and OC Mike McDaniel at the Mavericks/Lakers game tonight in Los Angeles:



(📸 @mcten) pic.twitter.com/12hjZdOLe0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2026

Last season, Herbert and international pop star Madison Beer went viral for an unforgettable moment at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

This year, at least so far, the honor belongs to Harbaugh and McDaniel.

For some, the moment was all about what must be going on from a football standpoint:

you can tell when jim harbaugh sees a fellow football guy. gets a little twinkle in his eye. he’s already dreaming of the exotic pre-snap motion https://t.co/4YcVcKjC8w — jess ⚡️ (@JessNoFace) February 13, 2026

Another angle:

#Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh and OC Mike McDaniel are here at tonight’s Lakers game. pic.twitter.com/JVweOci7WB — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) February 13, 2026

Others took more of an NBA-minded slant:

can harbaugh teach the lakers how to defend? — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) February 13, 2026

More reactions:

The shoe game difference is legendary https://t.co/hc30uh8FJ9 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 13, 2026

Our coaches are cooler than yours 🙌⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/enbB66JEad — David Droegemeier (@DrotalkSD) February 13, 2026

