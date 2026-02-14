Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel Public Outing Goes Viral for Chargers Coaches
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh brought on new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel this offseason in one of the most well-regarded moves of the hiring cycle.
An offensive innovator, McDaniel arrives to much hype, given the perception of what he’s going to be able to do for franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.
Along the way, McDaniel gets to scheme up an offense for Herbert that includes former first-round picks like running back Omarion Hampton and wideout Quentin Johnston, plus former second-rounders Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris. Don’t sleep on sophomore tight end Oronde Gadsden, either.
And that’s before any free-agency additions or the draft. McDaniel could opt to bring back Keenan Allen, too.
Before those big moves start happening in a hurry, though, Harbaugh and McDaniel just popped out in public together.
Virality ensued.
Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel go viral at Los Angeles Lakers game
Last season, Herbert and international pop star Madison Beer went viral for an unforgettable moment at a Los Angeles Lakers game.
This year, at least so far, the honor belongs to Harbaugh and McDaniel.
For some, the moment was all about what must be going on from a football standpoint:
Another angle:
Others took more of an NBA-minded slant:
More reactions:
Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling