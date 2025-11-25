Chargers' overlooked player turning into a future foundational piece

The Los Angeles Chargers quietly have a breakout player on their hands on the defensive side of the ball.

Breakout, at least in terms of the national narratives, anyway.

Tuli Tuipulotu, the team’s second-round pick in 2023, had major expectations chase him into this season after the Chargers let Joey Bosa go.

The fact the Chargers felt the need to go and trade for former first-rounder Odafe Oweh from the Baltimore Ravens likely spurred some of these narratives that Tuipulotu wasn’t doing enough when finally stepping into the major role.

Not true, though.

Tuipulotu has, through the bye week, posted eight sacks. That’s a team-high, one short of a career-high and his 48 pressures tie him for 10th in the NFL at Pro Football Focus.

There’s also this small, important note to consider from Eric Smith of Chargers.com:

“The 23-year-old is a tone setter and has grown into a more vocal leader within the defense. The Bolts will need Tuipulotu to keep shining during the playoff push.”

The reality? Tuipulotu hasn’t been a superstar breakout who will help the Chargers ease into the likely loss of Khalil Mack this offseason. But he’s only 23 years old, has one more season on his rookie deal and certainly looks like a key part of the future.

Maybe Mack repeats history and comes back next offseason after considering retirement, anyway. But Tuipulotu and Oweh getting a full season of run together while the Chargers front office upgrades the unit around them feels like a nice blueprint right now, even if it isn’t getting national attention.

