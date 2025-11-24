NFL mock draft has Chargers landing top prospect for Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers were on their Week 12 bye this week. They moved up three spots in the draft order based on the results of Sunday's results, landing them at 25th.

NFL draft evaluators and pundits have been studying film and breaking down prospects for this upcoming draft class. As the college football season comes close to wrapping up and heading to bowl season, mock drafts are popular content across all forms of media.

Jamie Eisner, the COO over at The Draft Network, released a new first-round mock draft at the conclusion of Sunday's games.

Eisner has several shocking projections ahead of the Chargers, including a total of 4 quarterbacks being taken. What is not a shock, is that he projects the Chargers focusing on the trenches and landing the current top interior offensive line prospect in Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane.

Taking an interior offensive lineman in the first round to bolster the group and start protecting Justin Herbert sounds like a Jim Harbaugh move.

Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane, offensive guard, Penn State

Vega Ioane, pronounced Yoh-ah-neh, is a force to be reckoned with along the offensive line. He is listed at 6'4 328lbs and the definition of a first off the bus enforcer in the trenches.

The #Chargers may look to add a Guard early in the next draft. Penn State's LG Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane is one of the few guard prospects that will likely end up in that consideration. I was watching this film to get eyes on Oregon's DT A'Mauri Washington and it turned into the… pic.twitter.com/1lTEFbdn0A — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 15, 2025

Ioane is a large-framed human being who carries 330lbs extremely well. His movement skills and power are exceptional, and he is a clear first-round guard prospect. He has played exclusively left guard in 2025 but has played left and right in 2023 and 2024.



According to PFF, Ioane has only yielded two pressures this season in pass protection with zero quarterback hits or sacks given up. He has not given up a sack since the 2023 season.

Vega Ioane is also known as great teammate and good person off the field. Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and the Chargers would be lucky if Ioane falls to the Chargers.

While being heckled by Ohio State fans, Penn State lineman Olaivavega Ioane hopped a wall to help a struggling equipment manager get to the field.pic.twitter.com/0u67gLU30O — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 3, 2025

