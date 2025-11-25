Chargers hold spot in power rankings before must-win showdown with Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers carried a 7-4 record into their Week 12 bye week. They returned to practice today to prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving weekend.
The Chargers dropped in the power rankings after last week's forgettable performance in Jacksonville. The Chargers enjoyed the much-needed rest and time off this week after a grueling travel schedule. While many of their NFL peers have been given new power rankings, the Chargers kept their spot in most.
The experts at Bleacher Report had the Chargers maintain their 17th spot in the rankings from last week. Bleacher Report also noted the Chargers have a winning record, but a banged-up roster. How the Chargers utilized the bye week to heal up and whether rookie running back Omarion Hampton returns will be worth monitoring going forward.
The 17th spot in the power rankings is generally where most media outlets have the Chargers heading into this pivotal division matchup against the Raiders.
Fox News NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano has the Chargers holding down the 15th spot in the power rankings. Vacchiano notes that the Chargers have a tough stretch games against the Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs coming up.
This Sunday's matchup against their division rival Raiders is nearing a must win game for Los Angeles. Las Vegas' edge rusher Maxx Crosby is a fierce competitor and will challenge the Chargers makeshift offensive line immediately.
The Chargers defense needs to find their footing and dial up the intensity this week after an uninspired performance against the Jaguars. The Chargers face several potent offenses down the stretch, it seems appropriate the Chargers will be bringing back their Navy "Super Chargers" uniforms against Las Vegas.
