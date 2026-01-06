Chargers vs. Patriots early NFL playoff prediction offers a shocker
The Los Angeles Chargers' last trip to Gillette Stadium went very well. Not only did the Chargers blow out the New England Patriots 40-7, they punched their ticket to the playoffs in their first year under Jim Harbaugh.
Things are very different this time around. The Chargers will head to Foxborough on Sunday night for a Wild Card matchup with the Patriots, who were the AFC's second seed this year. Led by the second-year jump from Drake Maye and new head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots have turned things around completely in just a year.
As for the Chargers, they were tested plenty of times in 2025. Injuries presented adversity for a Bolts team that had plenty of questions heading into their bye week. Jim Harbaugh didn't allow his team to sink, as they'd rip off four straight wins to clinch a playoff spot once again.
The stage is set for a Justin Herbert-Drake Maye showdown. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report predicted a shocking ending to what should be an exciting game on Sunday night.
Chargers-Patriots Wild Card gets exciting ending prediction
Moton highlighted Herbert's two failed playoff games, but spins it in a positive light, saying that his experience could be the edge in this one. He also had praise for Jesse Minter's defense, as the Chargers' coordinator is certainly headed for more head coaching interviews this offseason due to his stellar system.
"Regarded as one of the league's best defensive coordinators, Chargers play-caller Jesse Minter should be able to slow down the Patriots' fifth-ranked scoring offense enough to keep this matchup close down the stretch."
Worried about Herbert being under pressure? Moton made sure to mention that the Patriots' pressure rate is just 25th in the league, so the Chargers' offensive line should be able to win more battles than not against their pass rush.
The thing that's interesting here is Moton's prediction for how the game will end. On the road. Sunday Night Football. Coming in as the lower seed. Moton said that Herbert will, "'ead a game-winning drive for his first postseason victory and the upset."
That would be a perfect ending for Herbert to grab his first career playoff win.
