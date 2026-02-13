Colin Cowherd’s Los Angeles Chargers Prediction is Surprisingly Good

The Los Angeles Chargers are starting to get some positive headlines.

Case in point, one outlet just threw out a rather wild Super Bowl prediction for the Chargers.

A groundswell of positivity around the Chargers certainly matches how fans feel about the team right now. Jim Harbaugh fired Greg Roman and upgraded with Mike McDaniel. General manager Joe Hortiz has plenty of cap space to spend on upgrading around Justin Herbert, too.

And here comes Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd is one of the first national voices to raise an eyebrow at what the Chargers have been doing and put Herbert and Co. right up there with the heavyweights.

Colin Cowherd’s bold Chargers take

Running through the list of best teams in the NFL right now, Cowherd threw some flowers in the direction of the Chargers by putting them in the top five.

He’s seeing what fans see, to say the least.

“I think the Chargers are going to feel like a Super Bowl team in September,” Cowherd said. “Upgraded OC, both their tackles back, tons of cap space. And I think they’re gonna spend it on offense to protect Justin Herbert, as they should.”

Cowherd also noted the loss of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who now stands as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens: “The defense may not be as good without Jesse Minter. It’ll be fine. But I think they’re going to look like a different team offensively next year.

It's never too early to think about football

Chargers prediction: Fair or not?

Let’s call it fair.

McDaniel is an NFL-altering offensive mind who gets a top-five passer in Herbert. He gets a first-round running back in Omarion Hamton. He gets Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, elite offensive tackles. He gets strong wideouts with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris. He even gets a breakout tight end with Oronde Gadsden.

Continuity should win the day on the defensive side of the ball. Harbaugh brought back Chris O’Leary, who already worked under Minter.

There are problems: Names like Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh are free agents. But the massive amount of free cap space means bringing back some and adding outside names if needed.

Right now, it’s fair to be all-in on the Chargers. Impressively, that’s before free agency and the NFL draft even happen, too.

