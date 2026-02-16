Chargers Earn Positive Ranking on List They Hoped to Avoid

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently ranked the 12 NFL franchises that have yet to win a Super Bowl title and their chances of reaching and prevailing in Super Bowl LXI about a year from now. At No. 12 are the Arizona Cardinals, whose last NFL title came way back in 1947 when the franchise made Chicago their home.

Closer to the top are the Los Angeles Chargers, whose lone Super Sunday showing came just over 30 years ago when the Bolts were based in San Diego. In Super Bowl XXIX in South Florida, Bobby Ross’s team was overwhelmed by the San Francisco 49ers, 49-26.

Jim Harbaugh's Chargers Remain a Super Bowl Contender

These days, according to the odds posted, only the Bills have a better chance of winning Super Bowl LX than Jim Harbaugh’s club—who are tied with the Lions in that department. All told, Gagnon has the Bolts No. 3 on his list behind Buffalo and Detroit, respectively.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (76) is carted off after an injury during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The 2026 season will mark Year 3 for venerable head coach Jim Harbaugh, whose offense should be in much better shape with starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt returning from injury in support of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.”

The Bolts’ field general, named to his second Pro Bowl in 2025, hit on 66.4 percent of his throws for 3,727 yards and 25 scores, but turned over the ball 15 times. He also logged career highs in rushing attempts (83) and rushing yards (498) and ran for two scores.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The six-year signal-caller took a beating in 2025, sacked 54 times in 16 regular-season outings and six more times in the playoff loss at New England. Herbert lost one of his two fumbles vs. the Pats, and for the second straight year struggled in the postseason.

Justin Herbert Has to Take the Next Step Forward

“Herbert has yet to join the top tier of elite quarterbacks,” said Gagnon, “and there's no guarantee that’ll happen. It’s also not a given that an offensive line that was a mess in 2025 will suddenly become both healthy and efficient in 2026. Considering how strong the AFC West is, that leaves some doubt.”

Still, these Chargers are certainly in position to challenge for a conference title given what’s in front of them. That’s “the bottom line” according to Gagnon. “The Bolts were a playoff team with a Top 10 scoring defense yet again in 2025, and now they enter the 2026 offseason with more cap space than all but three teams. It's on a tee for Harbaugh, Herbert and Co. It's now a question of what they'll do with it, and if that'll be enough for them to make their first Super Bowl since 1994.”

