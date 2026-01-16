Chargers who might have played their final snaps with team

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a disappointing loss in the wild-card round for the second year in a row. The team dealt with a nightmare whirlwind of injuries this season but the finish was disappointing nonetheless.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has already made several tough decisions about the future of the Chargers. The Chargers announced on Tuesday, following their exit from the playoffs, that the franchise was parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

The Chargers now enter a massive off-season with only 32 players on the roster heading into 2026 and four practice squad players on injured reserve. The Chargers are entering 2026 with the least amount of cap space allocated to their current roster.

It is fair to say the Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz have a daunting task to rebuild the roster and choose which Chargers to bring back and decide who has already played their last snaps in the locker room.

2025 Chargers who may have played their last snaps with a Bolt on their helmet

Benjamin St-Juste

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste came to the Chargers on a one-year deal to chase a career rebuild. Overall, he did accomplish his goal. He played very well under Jesse Minter and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale.

St-Juste may get a better payday with another team, and it would make sense for him to take the biggest opportunity available entering his age-29 season.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Chargers' salary cap challenges, solutions

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman is an absolute warrior. His play and impact as a downhill run defender cannot be overstated for the 2025 Chargers, as he played out his one-year contract.

The Chargers will likely be looking at a new defensive coordinator with the anticipated departure of Jesse Minter for a head coaching opportunity. It remains to be seen if a new defensive coordinator will want him back, given his age and limited role.

The NFL draft is an additional factor against Perryman as the 2026 class of linebackers will be one of the best groups of prospects going back several years.

Keenan Allen

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is a Chargers legend, there is no debate. He came back to the Chargers on a one-year deal in 2025 after his lone season away from the franchise in Chicago.

Allen's role would be the only reason that he may not be brought back. Rookie Tre' Harris started carving out a bigger role as the season progressed. Ladd McConkey's target share dipped from 2024. Allen's hypothetical role going forward will largely be dependent on who the new offensive coordinator will be in 2026.

Mekhi Becton

It is no secret, Mekhi Becton was not thrilled with being in Los Angeles and in Greg Roman's offense. He made several comments throughout the season while stepping in and out of he lineup with injuries that started at the beginning of training camp.

Mekhi Becton said he was uncomfortable playing in offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s system this season:



“It’s a lot of different things I’m not used to.”



Q: Do you feel like you got comfortable with those things over time?



“No.”



Q: Have you talked about improving that next… — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) January 12, 2026

Becton has one year left on his contract but the Chargers can move on with minimal cap implications should they choose to look for a new guard.

RELATED: Omarion Hampton reveals injury update that explains much about playoff disaster

Bradley Bozeman

Veteran offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman signed a two-year deal with the Chargers to return after the 2024 season. He and left guard Zion Johnson are the only offensive linemen to play every game this season, aside from when Jim Harbaugh rested the starters in Week 18.

Bozeman, statistically, has had a rough year and his surrounding cast has not helped him much. The Chargers fan base does not have a positive opinion of Bradley Bozeman but he is given credit for more failures than he likely should have shouldered. Regardless of the responsibility, the Chargers may choose to move on from him this offseason. The exit of offensive coordinator Greg Roman increases the likelihood that Bozeman, will at the very least, not be the starting center in 2026.

The 2026 Chargers will likely have a significant amount of new faces to go along with a new offensive philosophy.

