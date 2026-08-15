Chargers Players Who Changed Their Roster Outlook Against Houston

Thursday's matchup against the Houston Texans provided us with another glimpse at the Chargers' depth across the roster. While the score will be forgotten by the start of the regular season, the individual player performances could have a much larger impact.

With players fighting for roster spots, every game in the preseason carries added importance for those fighting to stay in Los Angeles. In no particular order, here's a look at the athletes whose roster outlook changed after the blowout win in Houston.

1. Jahmeer Carter

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The undrafted defensive lineman sure made his mark when he stepped on the gridiron, consistently standing his ground. Jahmeer Carter has now given the Bolts a reason to watch him more closely.

Carter finished the game producing two tackles for loss and one sack. Being a disruptive force all game, with no signs of stopping. In a crowded room with numerous elite guys, that kind of output is exactly what he needs if he wants to secure a roster spot at the end of camp.

2. Jake Slaughter

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The former Florida Gator made a splash at left guard, showing his versatility on the offensive line. Originally a center in college, Slaughter had emerged as a candidate in protecting Justin Herbert's left side. Most Chargers fans were excited to see him in powder blue, but few expected the immediate impact.

During the game, Slaughter made many adjustments, letting Lance extend plays longer. Possessing success in the run game as well, the rookie really impressed. Jake Slaughter will draw the attention from coaches more and more if he keeps this up.

3. KeAndre Lambert-Smith

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Now this one was very cool to see, Lambert-Smith had himself a night. Leading the Chargers in catches, the receiver was a consistent target.

Keandre Lambert-Smith was heavily involved early, gettinng open creating opportunity to show what he can bring to this offense. He racked up 58 yards as well as adding a 28-yard kickoff return. Considering he had just five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown across 10 games, this was a significant step forward.

4. Marlowe Wax

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Marlowe Wax made his presence felt in limited opportunities, recording three total tackles, one pass deflection, and one quarterback hit.

While his numbers were not eye-popping, it was what he did in coverage that stood out. He affected the quarterback too, which became crucial in this win versus a legit player in Davis Mills. Wax's night was also backed up by the film, earning the highest Pro Football Focus grade amongst Chargers defenders. As he continues to fight for spot in the linebacker rotation, Wax will need more performances like this one.

5. Amar Johnson

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Amar Johnson has suddenly put himself on the radar quickly, displaying promising talent on the field. The running back room is packed full of talent, but Johnson has now made it more interesting. Coming from the Packers training camp empty handed, Johnson has something to prove.

According to Omar Navarro on Chargers.com, Jim Harbaugh noted: "Amar Johnson, shoutout to him." Getting Praise from the head coach of the team you play for speaks volumes. This surely means Johnson is trending in the right direction.

If he follows the familiar path of the previous game, the young running back might see his way onto the Chargers 53-man roster.

6. DJ Uiagalelei

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The second-year quarterback entered the opener with plenty to demonstrate, as he is battling for the backup spot. DJ Uiagalelei didn't just make plays with his arm, he presented athleticism under pressure while driving the ball downfield.

Notably, Uiagalelei threw a three-yard touchdown as well as completing a 55-yard pass. While he still has much to prove, the play caller made a statement. Proving he can be a reliable option if Herbert ever went down.