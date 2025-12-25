If playoffs started today, Chargers would play a familiar foe

The Los Angeles Chargers are in. With their win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and the Indianapolis Colts loss on Monday, the Bolts clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season under Jim Harbaugh. The work isn't done yet, as an AFC West crown is still set to be taken.

The Denver Broncos lost on Sunday, meaning the Chargers still have a chance to win the division. With the way things are shaping up, the meeting between both teams in Week 18 could decide who wins the AFC West.

As always at this time of year, playoff scenarios are floated around to picture different matchups. The Chargers clinched their spot and currently sit as the fifth seed. Who would they play if the season ended today? It's actually an AFC team that emerged from a rather weak division.

Chargers vs Steelers Wild Card would take place if season ended today

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't clinched a playoff spot yet, but would be the AFC's fourth seed if the season ended today. They would host the Chargers in the Wild Card round, a rematch from Week 10.

It just so happens that the Chargers dominated the Steelers that day, 25-10. The Bolts defense forced Aaron Rodgers to two interceptions and 161 yards passing. The offense did their thing as well, as Justin Herbert threw for 220 yards and a touchdown. That score went to Ladd McConkey, who had 107 yards on the day. Kimani Vidal also rushed for 95 yards on 25 carries with a score.

The Steelers have started to heat up as of late, as they're winners of three straight. The Chargers have won their last four games. This would be an exciting matchup between two teams oozing with momentum heading into the postseason.

It'll be interesting to see how things shake out over the next few weeks.

