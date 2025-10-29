Chargers’ popular UDFA gets 1st chance amid Derwin James, Tarheeb Still injury update
While the Los Angeles Chargers said goodbye to one popular undrafted free agent this week in a roster move, they’ll be giving another a major chance in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.
With both Derwin James and Tarheeb Still on the injury report this week, undrafted free agent Nikko Reed will get a shot in the slot when needed.
Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter talked about this development on Wednesday, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic: "Nikko Reed will get a real first opportunity," Chargers DC Jesse Minter said, "which I'm really excited about."
Derwin James, Tarheeb Still injury update fallout
Here comes Reed, undrafted out of Oregon, to soak up snap slots that James can’t take.
Reed broke out right away over the summer with the Chargers, grabbing a 60-yard interception and some notable pass deflections in the preseason, eventually also grabbing a spot on the 53-man roster.
The Chargers don’t have a ton of flexibility in the secondary right now while Still is hurt. Donte Jackson has been solid free-agent addition at corner, but the Chargers traded away a safety in the Odafe Oweh deal and now have Elijah Molden playing through an injury and Tony Jefferson suffering a setback last week.
For Reed, it’s chance to prove he’s yet the latest breakout player for the Chargers, discovered via low-end assets. Still and Cam Hart have already morphed into wild success stories as former fifth-round picks, so Reed could join that category and play a big part in the future of the unit.
