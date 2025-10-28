Chargers sign Derwin James injury insurance, cut fan favorite undrafted free agent
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting extra rest before Sunday's game at the Tennessee Titans. As of Wednesday afternoon, they're also getting more bodies.
Though All-Pro safety Derwin James is expected back on the practice field Wednesday after leaving last Thursday's blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings with a sprained ankle, the Chargers added some insurance at the secondary by signing veteran Marcus Williams to the practice squad. They also signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko, and to make room for the new players released fan favorite undrafted free agent Luke Grimm and running back Nyheim Hines.
Because of their Thursday night game, the Chargers get an extra couple days off to recuperate before playing the lowly 1-7 Titans. The Bolts are staggering 10-point road favorites in the game.
Getting James back will obviously help coordinator Jesse Minter's defense. But after he left the win over the Vikings early, sixth-round draft pick R.J. Mickens filled in nicely playing 73 percent of the snaps and getting his first career interception.
Given James' uncertainty and Mickens' inexperience, the Chargers are signing Williams for his NFL pedigree. He was the 2017 second-round pick of the New Orleans Saints who has also played for the Baltimore Ravens. Williams was cut by the Ravens last March after being benched in 2024. He is, unfortunately, best known for his embarrassing and costly missed tackle on receiver Stefon Diggs that allowed the Vikings to beat the Saints on the final play of the game in the 2017 NFC Playoffs.
The Chargers, who expect safety Tony Jefferson back against the Titans, also are opening the practice window for cornerback Deane Leonard to return from Injured Reserve.
Chargers Release Fan Favorite Luke Grimm, For Now
Chargers' general manager Joe Horitz worked in Baltimore's front office when the Ravens signed Williams in 2022.
Grimm became a fan favorite during the preseason with his feisty style. He had a touchdown catch and a punt-return touchdown, but muffed two punts in the preseason finale to blow his chance to make the final roster. The UDFA receiver from Kansas has been on and off the practice squad all season.
