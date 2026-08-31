Biggest Snubs of the Los Angeles Chargers' Initial 53-Man Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially released the initial 53-man roster, but like every year there are several players who many thought would make the team.

During this time of year, there are a select amount of athletes that will obviously make the roster. However with that always comes surprising moves that spark conversation, and this year was no different. With the roster looking more clearer than ever this preseason, some guys who seemed to have a real shot at making the roster are now on the outside looking in.

I'm sure this will change as the days progress, as they always do. With that being said, here are the biggest snubs of the Bolts initial roster cuts.

Nadame Tucker

This young defensive edge showed out during training camp. A former player of Chris O'Learys, showed signs of elite talent for many months. The preseason play could have been better, but anybody could say that. If he does not get any other opportunities, the practice squad could benefit with him in it.

Tucker is physical, athletic and a total unit, which the coaching staff tends to love. Do not count out a reunion as more news gets puts out.

DJ Uiagalelei

A repeat of last year is what we will likely see with Uiagalelei, as he will become a practice squad guy. This one was shocking in certain ways, as he could have played better. But given the stats and the way he was able to drive the ball downfield, he should have became the backup.

There is also upside, as he is young and still developing. Compared to last season, the second-year quarterback has come a long way since getting into the league. From being undrafted to making the competition close, Uiagalelei sure did impress.

DJ Uiagalelei TD pass and the @Chargers are pulling away in this one



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TrbWObal1m — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

Junior Colson

Junior Colson is one of the biggest names that stands out as a player who should’ve made the Chargers initial 53-man roster.

After missing the 2025 season on injured reserve, Colson came back into a crowded linebacker room and still gave the Chargers a reason to believe he deserved another shot. He showed up during the preseason, most notably making a huge impact with a pick-six against the 49ers. This is still a young linebacker with experience in the system, a connection to Jim Harbaugh dating back to Michigan. A former 3rd-round pick is suddenly seeking new opportunities. The Chargers ultimately chose to move on, officially waiving Colson as part of their cuts

Gregory Desrosiers

With the game he had against the Rams, Desrosiers I would imagine might not be available for the practice squad after waivers. The hope would be to have him as our fourth back. There is still a possibility for the running back to play for the Chargers, but now they must play the waiting game.

Desrosiers showed tons of talent, and it was clear to see. The performance he had in last Thursday night's game was the highlight but did not define what he showed the whole training camp. He could become a solid piece for any offense in the league, he might just have to show it a bit more.

Nikko Reed

Nikko Reed should’ve made the initial 53-man roster, especially when you look at how quickly the Chargers secondary could get thin if injuries start happening. Plus we all know the history they have with guys going down. Cornerback is one of those positions where you can never really have too much depth, and all it takes is one or two guys going down before the team is forced to rely on players who might not have been expected to play major snaps.

Even if he wasn’t going to be a starter right away, keeping him on the initial 53 would’ve given the team some insurance if injuries hit the secondary.

Reed could’ve given the Chargers another reliable option in that cornerback room and some much-needed depth throughout the season. He was somewhat silent in the preseason, but the upside is what needed to be looked at.