Pen to Paper, It's Official: Mike McDaniel is Heading to the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers exited the playoffs after a dismal offensive performance against the New England Patriots. Following the loss, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers did some soul-searching and came to the quick conclusion that changes had to be made. The Chargers relieved offensive coordinator Greg Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin of their duties.

The Chargers entered the off-season searching for a new offensive identity. Los Angeles pulled no punches and went big game hunting to start their search.

Following multiple interviews with both internal and external candidates, the Chargers are heading back to Inglewood with a new offensive play caller and offensive mind. The Chargers have announced that they have agreed to terms and signed former Miami Dolphins head coach and offensive savant Mike McDaniel to become their new offensive coordinator.

McDaniel was one of the most sought-after coaching candidates in this coaching cycle for multiple head coach and offensive coordinator opportunities. The Charges offered, at least from the outside, the best prospects for McDaniel to reestablish himself on the head coach market while working under another football coaching giant in Jim Harbaugh.

Reasons for McDaniel to choose the Chargers

Justin Herbert

Mike McDaniel was a favorite of multiple teams for their offensive coordinator searches as well as multiple head coach opportunities. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert possesses a skillset that is rare, even for an NFL quarterback. With proper coaching and guidance, Herbert has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in the available opportunities.

Jim Harbaugh

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has been a phenomenal team builder and culture creator at every stop he has made as a head coach. Mike McDaniel experienced success with the Dolphins but may benefit from working with Harbaugh to round out his own game in terms of being the CEO of the football team.

Additionally, most of the other offensive coordinator positions would have asked McDaniel to run the current offense installed, such as in Philadelphia. The Chargers and Jim Harbaugh are going to give McDaniel a better opportunity to be, as Harbaugh calls it, the head coach of the offense.

Mike McDaniel's family

Mike McDaniel met his wife Katie at a nightclub when he was the running backs coach for the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the old, now defunct, United Football League. She holds professional licenses from the State of California. Giving the family a chance to return to California may have played a role as well.

The bottom line for Jim Harbaugh

The Charges offense needed a new identity. The Chargers were essentially willed to the playoffs by an incredible defense and Justin Herbert doing superman impressions with a broken hand. When they finally got to the playoffs, the Chargers offense looked lost an unprepared for the second year in a row.

Most analysts, pundits and fans saw the Chargers lacking answers and easy options for Justin Hebert. McDaniel will be tasked with creating an offense with answers and better protection schemes to prevent Herbert from being hit at a record breaking pace again. The new era will be bringing a Shanahan system disciple in McDaniel to implement a physical and gritty version under Jim Harbaugh. It will be an exciting time in Los Angeles.

