Chargers Would Be Wise to Jump on Predicted Browns, Denzel Ward Trade Cost

We’ve written a few times about how the Los Angeles Chargers should get aggressive and swing a trade for Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns.

After trading Myles Garrett, the Browns seemed open for business as a mid-fire-sale club perhaps willing to move other key players. The Chargers could use the help at a tricky, premium position on a defense attempting to start over with a new coordinator. The theme is continuity, but who says no to a big talent upgrade?

There are issues with a Ward trade, no doubt. He’s got odd void years on his contract and accelerated dead cap on the Browns’ side of things that could make them hesitant, never mind the fact he’s a good player.

But from the Chargers side? If a new projected trade asking price is even close to realistic, general Joe Hortiz should be on the phone right now.

Denzel Ward trade still makes sense for Chargers

Denzel Ward | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

One would think the asking price on an under-30 premium cornerback in the NFL would be too much.

But apparently one would be wrong.

Over at CBS Sports, Garrett Podell suggested Ward is one of the five superstars who could still force a trade this summer and put the asking price at a mere fourth-round pick.

On the price, Podell wrote: "Teams will be stingy with their 2027 draft picks ahead of a draft class everyone and their grandma expects to be full of stars and value selections. Plus at 29 years old, Ward plays a position that typically isn't known for players aging all that well into their 30s."

Sign the Chargers up.

Look, the upcoming draft class might be great (but we do say that every year). The Chargers are also pretty good with mid-round picks. But we’re talking about the difference between a prospect who might work out and a borderline elite cornerback at a time the franchise is all-in around the arrival of Mike McDaniel for Justin Herbert’s offense.

Yes, Ward has a $30.8 million cap hit in 2026 on top of a possible post-trade extension. But the Chargers have been hoarding cap space for a move just like this.

Right now, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart have been nice later-round breakouts at corner. Donte Jackson was a breakout of a free agent after coming over via free agency. They have some nice prospects like Nikko Reed worth developing, too.

But a fourth-round pick to add Ward to a secondary that already includes Derwin James? It’s a win-now move that isn’t necessarily a future-crippling blockbuster that would make a lot of sense.

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