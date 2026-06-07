Fixing the Hole in the Chargers CB Room: Trades, Cap Casualties and Internal Options

The Los Angeles Chargers walked away from free agency and the 2026 NFL draft with a deep roster at most positions and will face fierce camp battles and difficult roster decisions. The one room that the Chargers left lighter than ideal heading into OTAs is the cornerback room.

Los Angeles did not draft a corner in the draft but not for a lack of trying. General manager Joe Hortiz mentioned the front office was looking at cornerbacks on day three of the draft but the board did not fall their way. The Chargers re-signed veteran and special teams ace Deane Leonard to return to the roster with Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.

The Chargers will also have several undrafted free agents from the 2025 class who impressed last season returning including Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers. The 2025 undrafted class will be joined by multiple undrafted rookie defensive backs, including top signee Avery Smith out of Toledo.

The Chargers carried six corners on their initial 53-man roster in 2024 and seven in 2025. If that pattern holds true, there are at least two roster spots up for grabs.

The Chargers will be searching for a replacement for departed free agent Benjamin St-Juste who played 35 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 and 67 percent of the special teams snaps. The Chargers have yet to directly address the loss of St-Juste and his production. Every option is still on the table to fill St-Juste's role and production.

Massive trade option

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The top of the Chargers quarterback room includes veteran Donte Jackson and third year corners Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. Jackson and Still have been consistent players but Hart, while very talented has been fighting injuries so far in his career. The Chargers could look to add competition at the top of the room via trade.

The Cleveland Browns, following a shocking trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, have been publicly firm in their statements that five time pro-bowl cornerback Denzel Ward is not available via trade. As the 2026 off-season progresses into training camp, the Browns may change their stance as they eye a rebuild and retool for the future.

Joe Hortiz should at least check in on Ward and guage the market for the veteran. Ward's contract is a bit tricky with the number of void years Cleveland added on and the accelerated dead cap they would take on if he is traded but the cap savings plus draft capital may be enough to sway the Browns front office.

For any team that trades for Ward, his remaining contract is not extreme. For the Chargers, they have the cap space to easily absorb his contract and given that Ward has spent his entire time in the AFC North, the play style should transfer over well to the Chargers defensive mind set.

Reclamation project trade

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Chargers with defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary when he was the safeties coach in 2024 and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale have worked magic in getting the best out of players in Los Angeles. The New York Giants, now connected to the Chargers through Jim and John Harbaugh, have a former first round cornerback who has failed to live up to his draft status.

The Giants have brought in several corners to compete for starting roles and former first rounder, Deonte Banks, may be looking at a less than secure roster spot or role. If new Giants head coach John Harbaugh signs off on his work ethic and competitive nature, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and John could do what they've done in the past, send personnel to each other.

If Banks could have a better home with a fresh start in Los Angeles, a simple trade for the 2023 first round pick may be in the cards. Banks fits the big, outside corner profile that Benjamin St-Juste had filled in the Chargers defense. The coaching staff in Los Angeles may be able to get the most out of him in what is the final year of his rookie deal.

Internal roster options

May 19, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Eric Rogers (39) during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers have several cornerbacks on the roster who could fight for an elevated role. Second year defensive back Eric Rogers, out of Rutgers, had a phenomenal camp and pre-season game in 2025 but unfortunately was injured and missed the 2025 season. He impressed the Chargers enough that they kept him on the roster and stashed him on injured reserve. Rogers fits the bill for the bigger outside cornerback that the Chargers prefer, similar to St-Juste.

Nikko Reed is another second year player returning with the chance to expand his role. Reed was on the 53-man roster in 2025 but only logged 50 defensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps. He impressed in the 2025 pre-season and training camp and could continue on that path forward.

The Chargers additionally brought in several undrafted cornerbacks following the 2026 draft whom could all carve out a role and fight for a spot on the 53-man roster heading into the 2026 season. The pre-season will be very important for the back end of the cornerback room.

Mining for gems in the cap casualty pile

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) enters the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers have not been shy in adding players late into training camp. Teair Tart was a camp addition after being cut, Elijah Molden was a trade addition right before the start of the season just to name a few. The Chargers may take a similar apporach if it is warranted for the cornerback room.

Former Chargers corner Kristian Fulton signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2024 season but it has not gone well in Missouri. The Chiefs may try to find a trade partner or just release the veteran and the Chargers could see a reunion down the road.

There are always surprise cuts that hit the NFL and the Chargers have a track record at getting the best out of players. Scouring the cut list for an addition would make sense for Los Angeles.