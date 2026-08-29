Most Glaring Chargers Preseason Disappointment…And What Comes Next

When it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers’ backup quarterback situation, one question shoots to the top of the list:

What the heck happened?

Nobody expected the depth chart spots behind Justin Herbert to suddenly turn into a concern. Entering the summer, the Chargers appeared to have one of the best quarterback rooms in the entire NFL. And not only that…Mike McDaniel was coming to town, which was supposed to make things even better.

Instead…it’s worth wondering if the Chargers don’t go ahead and start looking around the NFL during final cuts to see what might shake loose.

Chargers backup QB spot flops…and what comes next

Trey Lance | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every single team the Chargers faced in the preseason seemed to have the better backup quarterback situation. And the better third-stringer, too.

Trey Lance, after a super-strong summer last year, has been middling at best. In Week 1 of the preseason he threw an interception, then completed 10 passes in Week 2. He went 0-of-2 in Week 3.

DJ Uiagalelei has been more effective, but it’s a race to the bottom at this point. He went 11-of-18 for 141 yards in the preseason finale. He’s thrown a pair of touchdowns overall, but he’s been doing it against backups of backups, so whether the Chargers look at the film and think he’s really QB No. 2 material remains to be seen.

Neither quarterback looks ready to take second-string reps in live action during the regular season, really. And, it seems, no amount of supposed McDaniel magic will make things any easier.

The question becomes, then, what the Chargers do about it. A few years ago, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t happy with the backup quarterback situation and made a trade right before Week 1 kickoff to get a new backup. Maybe he goes that route again.

That, or the Chargers look at the waiver wire and free agency after final cuts over the weekend. This would allow them, if nothing else, to work with McDaniel to get a guy he really wants as Herbert’s backup,instead of picking from the best of two bad options from carryovers brought on by the last coordinator.

It’s not an ideal situation this close to the season. But the Chargers surely see what everyone else does. Playing without Herbert isn’t ideal, but if it happens, they need a guy who can look good in preseason action and execute the offense, at the very least.

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