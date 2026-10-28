Chargers Preseason Star Gets Claimed, Shutting Down Kimani Vidal Trade Rumors

While the Los Angeles Chargers had their first week without adding an L to their record, as it is their bye week, they still found a way to lose something. That being their preseason star running back, Greg Desrosiers Jr., the same runner who had 166 yards on 23 attempts in three games.

The Chargers were lucky that Desrosiers Jr. was able to be stashed on their practice squad after his preseason. The hope was that he would be called upon during the season if any of their top three backs, Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, were to get injured.

A few thoughts and a clip on new Giants RB Greg Desrosiers:



▪️Undrafted rookie out of Memphis who spent six years in college (also with Louisville and Massachusetts)



▪️Was never a feature back - always a rotational-type who averaged over 6 yards per carry in college. He dealt… pic.twitter.com/10F4xbyU26 — The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper (@GiantInsider) October 27, 2026

With John Harbaugh and the New York Giants cutting former Chargers RB Najee Harris and placing role player Tyrone Tracy on injured reserve, they had a need for another RB on their roster, choosing to go with Desrosiers Jr., the practice RB for the other Harbaugh brother, Jim.

bummer, thought he had potential! would've been tough to put him on the 53 in LA to be a healthy inactive every week though so that's just the risk you run https://t.co/mMBEj9Ockd — alex katson 🇯🇵 (@alexkatson) October 27, 2026

While it sucks to see someone as talented as Desrosiers Jr. go, this allows the Bolts to have an extra practice squad spot. This has already been filled, with it going to former Arizona Cardinals sixth-round selection, Tejhaun Palmer taking the spot. Palmer worked out a few weeks ago for the squad, seemingly beating out former star JuJu Smith-Schuster for the opportunity.

Greg Desrosiers Jr. Leaving Likely Means Kimani Vidal Stays Around

With the NFL trade deadline around the corner and trade rumors buzzing heavily, names like Khalil Mack and Donte Jackson have been floated around as veteran trade candidates, especially if the Chargers are selling, contrary to what they have told the media.

One name that has picked up steam recently is Kimani Vidal. It has been reported by Steven Haglund that he has heard Vidal is an option for the Chargers to move on from, as teams have called with interest in him.

The two Chargers players getting the most trade buzz around the league per my sources are EDGE Khalil Mack and RB Kimani Vidal.

Have been able to confirm that the Bears and 49ers have both made serious inquiries about Mack. One of the AFC contenders has expressed interest as… pic.twitter.com/X7g8M82kEu — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) October 27, 2026

The 25-year-old Vidal has arguably been the best Chargers running back this season, this coming after his impressive 2025 season. In 2025, he started on the practice squad, ending the season as the team's leading rusher with 643 yards.

With Vidal garnering interest, it began to make sense why the Chargers would move on from him to gather more draft capital, looking to build for the 2027 and beyond seasons. However, a "small" move of losing their preseason and practice squad star, Desrosiers Jr., could allow the Chargers to keep Vidal for the future, as losing two RBs in a short span is a lot, especially for a bottom-of-the-league offense.

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