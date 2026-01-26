Chargers go to Justin Herbert's Alma Mater in Recent 2026 Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers are still watching the playoffs from the sidelines, with sour tastes left in their mouths. The majority of that taste is due to the poor play by the Bolts' offensive line throughout the entirety of the season.

That said, in many mock drafts to come, expect the Chargers to be predicted to improve their offensive line, giving star QB Justin Herbert a fighting chance throughout the tougher matchups of the season.

In a recent mock draft, TheDraftNetwork predicted that exact scenario, giving Chargers fans hope that improvement across their poor interior offensive line will occur during the 2026 off-season/draft cycle.

Chargers select Oregon Offensive Guard, Emmanuel Pregnon in recent mock draft

Long-time NFL journalist Justin Melo recently came out with a 2026 mock draft discussing each team's needs and what he believes they should select in the upcoming draft.

With the Chargers picking at #22 overall, the same selection they had last year when they drafted intriguing running back, Omarion Hampton, Melo had this to say in regards to the Chargers predictive selection of Oregon interior offensive lineman, Emmanuel Pregnon:

First play of Emmanuel Pregnon I come across ⬇️⬇️



Could be IOL #1 in this class. Will see him down in Mobile this week. Dude moves mountains



pic.twitter.com/zbXoaiBBTv — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 24, 2026

"The Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line is a mess. Getting Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back next season will be a boost, but the interior needs upgrading. Emmanuel Pregnon is the best guard prospect in the draft. Pregnon has a stout build and a nasty demeanor."

Fellow Chargers on SI writer Thomas Martinez, has mentioned this name as a possible option in his previous mock drafts as well. Martinez mentions Pregnon as "6'5 318lbs, is an awesome interior offensive lineman who arguably is having the best season in the country when looking at PFFstatistics. Pregnon has given up 0 sacks or hits and only 2 hurries on 284 pass blocking snaps primarily at left guard. Pregnon is a day 1 starter and recently showed off his flexibility by flipping sides and starting at right guard in Oregon's matchup against Minnesota."

With multiple reporters describing Pregnon with high praise, it is a very real possiblity for the Bolts to consider selecting the Oregon offensive lineman to help their former Oregon quarterback.

