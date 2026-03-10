Chargers Quietly Lose Key Free Agent Overnight and How They can Pivot

The Los Angeles Chargers have lost a few key free agents since the legal tampering period started on Monday.

One of those was guard Zion Johnson to the Cleveland Browns, giving Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz a new challenge when it comes to fixing the interior of the offensive line.

Another even bigger loss was edge rusher Odafe Oweh joining the Washington Commanders. The Chargers had traded for Oweh last season, got a big breakout for him, yet were unable to keep him in free agency.

And very early Tuesday morning, the Chargers lost another free agent that makes the offseason just a little more complicated.

Chargers pivot options after losing Benjamin St-Juste to Packers

Non-Chargers fans might see the name Benjamin St-Juste and scoff a little bit.

But Chargers fans know better by now.

A former third-round pick with a so-so resume or not, St-Juste was the latest rehab project to join the Chargers defense and excel. He didn’t play a giant dose of naps, yet finished as the 11th graded cornerback at PFF on a list of 114.

Hence the Green Bay Packers agreeing with St-Juste on a two-year deal worth $10 million.

Now, the Chargers need to pivot and help former mid-round breakouts Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.

Nahshon Wright, Bears

Nahshon Wright | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wright might be a little out of the price range for the Chargers. But he’s 27 years old and just played to a 65.7 PFF grade last year. He had five interceptions and a solid showing as a run-stopper. If they want long-term insurance for Donte Jackson, this might be it.

Cobie Durant, Rams

Cobie Durant | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Durant has upside as a starter, but his highs and lows over the years make him a solid rotational piece that new coordinator Chris O’Leary can move around formations by matchup. He’s only 5’11” and 185 pounds, but a knack for creating turnovers and the fact the Chargers already have big guys who can play on the boundary make it work, in theory.

Trevon Diggs, Packers

Trevon Diggs | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

How about a rehab project? Diggs got released by the Packers and Cowboys last year. He’s played in all of just 22 games over his last three seasons. There’s a quiet market so far, understandably. Yet, Diggs is still just 27 years old and wouldn’t necessarily need to excel as a starter in Los Angeles. A prove-it deal could be huge for both sides.

