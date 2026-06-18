Chargers Rookie Makes Explosive Play Before Exiting With Trainers at Minicamp

The Los Angeles Chargers have a bit of a wildcard on their hands with rookies this year.

It’s especially true when looking at the Chargers’ first three picks. First-rounder Akheem Mesidor is an older rookie, so they’re hoping he can help right away after a seamless transition to the pros, compensating for the loss of Odafe Oweh.

In the second round, the Chargers took college center Jake Slaughter, hoping he can move to guard. But he’s not getting early minicamp reps over journeyman free-agent signings.

Then there’s fourth-round pick Brenen Thompson, a speedy wideout who would seem to be a perfect fit in a Mike McDaniel offense.

But Thompson? He’s flashing some electric plays already…but also apparently suffering setbacks.

Chargers rookie Brenen Thompson leaves with trainers

Brenen Thompson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From the sounds of it, Thompson is already cooking pretty well in the pros with second and third teams.

But there’s a setback of note, too.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim captured the scene at a recent minicamp practice: “Wide receiver Brenen Thompson had an impressive contested catch during a 7-on-7 period on a pass from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei but later left practice with a trainer.”

No follow-up word on Thompson yet, but the last thing fans want to hear is that the fun rookie with 4.26 speed won’t be getting the reps necessary to adapt to the pros and climb the depth chart.

Granted, Thompson isn’t a major threat to steal playing time from the three guys in front of him on the depth chart. Ladd McConkey is the No 1 in spirit, they still clearly believe in Quentin Johnston and former second-rounder Tre Harris has No. 1 upside they want to see on the field more often.

McDaniel is almost guaranteed to throw some specific packaged looks Thompson’s way, though. The skill set is too alluring to leave on the sideline and the draft process made it very clear that he was a McDaniel pick, first and foremost.

For now, the lack of more serious news from Thompson’s exit from the field means little reason to worry. And there’s some excitement there, too, that he’s already looking like a standout before training camp. That gives him a strong shot at making a serious climb to potentially seeing first-team reps over the summer.

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