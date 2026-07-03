Chargers’ Edge Akheem Mesidor Making a Good First-Round Impression

Age is just a number. Of course, so are quarterback sacks.

Jim Harbaugh’s club has quite the trifecta when it comes to edge rushers. There’s 35-year-old Khalil Mack, 2025 Pro Bowler Tuli Tuipulotu (who turns 24 on September 3), and 25-year-old rookie Akheem Mesidor. The latter was the 22nd overall pick in April’s draft. And yes, that’s not a typo. The latter is indeed older than the Los Angeles Chargers’ top sack artist each of the past two seasons.

Chargers’ GM Joe Hortiz bolstered the pass rush in April’s draft

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Recently, ESPN’s NFL Nation was busy checking in on the status of the league’s 32nd first-round picks from this year’s draft. When it came to the Bolts’ newest edge rusher, ESPN Chargers’ writer Kris Rhim offered this.

“There isn’t much you can evaluate about offensive or defensive line players during this part of the season without pads,” stated Rhim, a point both coordinators have repeatedly made when asked about the Chargers’ top picks. Still, coaches and players have raved about Mesidor’s quickness and maturity.”

Akheem Mesidor gets drafted #22 by the Chargers.



Here's his and #15 pick Rueben Bain's performances vs Indiana in the College Football National Championship: pic.twitter.com/Ejq6eDfIfs — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) April 24, 2026

That maturity may have something to do with Mesidor’s college resume. It adds up to a total of 65 games in six collegiate campaigns with the West Virginia Mountaineers (23) and Miami Hurricanes (42). He finished with a total of 9.5 quarterback traps in two seasons (2020-21) with the former.

He then spent a total of four seasons with the ‘Canes and took his game to a different level. There were a combined 26.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.

Chargers’ rookie Akheem Mesidor has impressed his Pro Bowl teammate

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Mesidor has caught the eye of his younger teammate, who finished sixth in the league this past season with 13.0 sacks. “He’s a pro,” said Tuipulotu (via Rhim). “He comes out early in practice, he gets his routine going and he hasn’t missed a routine yet. That’s something I watch.”

The Chargers were tied for 10th in the NFL this past season with 45 sacks, led by Tuipulotu. Then came Odafe Oweh (7.5), Justin Eboigbe (6.0), and the ageless Mack (5.5). Of course, Oweh inked a four-year, $100 million deal with the Washington Commanders this offseason, a departure that was not totally unexpected. Mesidor could fill that gap if he performs as he did in his final season with the Hurricanes. He totaled 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games.

The Chargers’ pass rush should remain one of the best in the league this upcoming season. The team’s rookies, led by Mesidor, report for training camp in El Segundo on July 23, followed by the veterans on July 28.