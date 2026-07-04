Chargers Roster Spotlights: Laekin Vakalahi, From Rugby to American Football

Laekin Vakalahi, born January 28, 2003, in Auckland, New Zealand, started his career as a junior rugby league player for the Ormeau Shearers. While he later moved to Melbourne, where he played basketball as his sport of choice, with no reports giving information on whether he was playing professionally or recreationally.

This was important for Vakalahi, as his athletic background and frame allowed his parents to brag about him to a friend of Chris Naeole, the Philadelphia Eagles international scout. This random meeting of a stranger who is a friend of somebody in the NFL is the only reported connection that led Vakalahi to work out for Naeole and the Eagles.

Vakalahi impressed during his 2024 workout, giving the Eagles another shot at finding a guy like Jordan Mailata, somebody who also grew up in the Australia/New Zealand area that had a large frame and rugby background. With a good impression left on the team, he signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in May of 2024. He played left tackle in the preseason, earning a spot on the practice squad for the 2024 season, winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

Chargers Laekin Vakalahi, OT New Zealand

With a reserve contract signed for Vakalahi for the 2025 season, he was unfortunately cut during the team's final roster cuts, not seeing any NFL transactions until the Los Angeles Chargers signed him on May 12, 2026. He is now being coached by Mike McDaniel and Butch Barry after being coached by OL guru Jeff Stoutland in 2024.

2025 Preseason Stats*

1 Game

12 Snaps (Left Guard)

1 Hurry Allowed

1 Pressure Allowed

28.1 PFF Offensive Grade

34.6 PFF Run Blocking Grade

8.8 PFF Pass Blocking Grade

Measurables

No RAS, Mockdraftable page or other visual aids were available for Vakalahi.

6'5"

318lbs

35-inch arms

11-inch hands

83-inch wingspan

Contract Status

"Laekin Vakalahi signed a 1 year, $885,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $885,000. In 2026, Vakalahi will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $885,000." - Spotrac

Laekin Vakalahi's 2026 Season Outlook

With the Chargers in 2026, Vakalahi is likely to fight for a practice squad spot, hoping that his athletic tools and frame is enough hope for the coaching staff to hang onto him and teach him the ins and outs of the sport.

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