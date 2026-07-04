Chargers Roster Spotlights: Laekin Vakalahi, From Rugby to American Football
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Laekin Vakalahi, born January 28, 2003, in Auckland, New Zealand, started his career as a junior rugby league player for the Ormeau Shearers. While he later moved to Melbourne, where he played basketball as his sport of choice, with no reports giving information on whether he was playing professionally or recreationally.
This was important for Vakalahi, as his athletic background and frame allowed his parents to brag about him to a friend of Chris Naeole, the Philadelphia Eagles international scout. This random meeting of a stranger who is a friend of somebody in the NFL is the only reported connection that led Vakalahi to work out for Naeole and the Eagles.
Vakalahi impressed during his 2024 workout, giving the Eagles another shot at finding a guy like Jordan Mailata, somebody who also grew up in the Australia/New Zealand area that had a large frame and rugby background. With a good impression left on the team, he signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in May of 2024. He played left tackle in the preseason, earning a spot on the practice squad for the 2024 season, winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles.
Chargers Laekin Vakalahi, OT New Zealand
With a reserve contract signed for Vakalahi for the 2025 season, he was unfortunately cut during the team's final roster cuts, not seeing any NFL transactions until the Los Angeles Chargers signed him on May 12, 2026. He is now being coached by Mike McDaniel and Butch Barry after being coached by OL guru Jeff Stoutland in 2024.
2025 Preseason Stats*
1 Game
12 Snaps (Left Guard)
1 Hurry Allowed
1 Pressure Allowed
28.1 PFF Offensive Grade
34.6 PFF Run Blocking Grade
8.8 PFF Pass Blocking Grade
Measurables
No RAS, Mockdraftable page or other visual aids were available for Vakalahi.
6'5"
318lbs
35-inch arms
11-inch hands
83-inch wingspan
Contract Status
"Laekin Vakalahi signed a 1 year, $885,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $885,000. In 2026, Vakalahi will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $885,000." - Spotrac
Laekin Vakalahi's 2026 Season Outlook
With the Chargers in 2026, Vakalahi is likely to fight for a practice squad spot, hoping that his athletic tools and frame is enough hope for the coaching staff to hang onto him and teach him the ins and outs of the sport.
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Nate Gosney is lifelong Chargers fan and football nerd who has been writing NFL content since 2022. As a former OL/TE in a run-only offense, he loves some old-school, tough football. Gosney also earned an Associates Degree in Journalism from Chaffey College and a Bachelors Degree in Communication Studies from Cal State San Bernardino. Follow Gosney on X for more updates: @NateGosneyFollow NateGosney