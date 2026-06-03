Uar Bernard Gets Strong Endorsement From Jordan Mailata in Eagles OTAs

The Uar Bernard comparisons to Jordan Mailata are inevitable.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Mailata in the seventh round in 2018. They selected Bernard in the seventh round of the 2025 draft. Both picked by the same general manager in Howie Roseman.

Mailata came from the International Pathway Program. So did Bernard.

Naturally, the comparisons are there. Mailata ended up becoming one of the best tackles in the NFL, with tutelage and patience from the Eagles. Could the same happen with Bernard if given the opportunity?

That's the expectation for Bernard, since the same franchise accomplished the feat with Mailata years ago. This is a different situation.

"I think we should not draw comparisons to my story and Uar’s story," mailata said at Eagles minicamp this week. "I think two different positions, two different people.

"I think my story has influenced people’s opinion as to whether he’ll work out or not."

Berrnard's freakish strength

This isn't a guarantee Bernard will achieve the same success as Mailata, but the Eagles have planted the seeds towards that happening. Bernard already has a massive size (6-4, 306) that will cause nightmares for opposing offensive linemen when he figures things out.

Already amazed by Bernard's frame what he can accomplish, Mailata has come away impressed with Bernard in the weight room.

"We were doing bent-over trap bar rows. If you don’t know what that is, you’re standing in a trap bar, and you’re basically bent over, and you’re rolling," Mailata said. "We watched Uar put 315 and just rep out 315 bent-over trap. That’s very serious number to pull on there.

"He’s just freakishly strong, freakishly fast."

Bernard has excellent teachers to work with

The biggest advantage Bernard has for him? Vic Fangio is his defensive coordinator and Clint Hurtt is his defensive line coach. Both are arguably the best in the league at their profession, similar to how Mailata to teach him.

Helps Hurtt has wanted Bernard in the weeks leading up to the draft. Hurtt was sold on Bernard's potential because of his work ethic.

“Anything he had made a mistake on, he immediately jumped back up and wanted to do it again,” Hurtt said last week. “And a lot of guys are not like that.

"So, for me, what are the intangibles? How eager is he to learn? What was the work ethic like? Because you gotta have that in order to be able to fulfill the physical talent. And I felt good about that.”

Working with Fangio and Hurtt is going to pay dividends for Bernard as he learns the ropes of the NFL. There have already been encouraging signs Bernard could be ahead of the curve.

"Not of this world"

Mailata already has a freakish size (6-8, 365), and has made the most out of those God-given traits. Just seeing how Bernard stands out amongst the defensive lineman is telling.

“Uar is a freak. He’s also not of this planet," Mailata said. "He’s just freakishly strong, freakishly fast. I can’t even compare him to me just because he’s not of this world, just by metrics and number-wise.

"You see his effort on the film. Once he puts it all together, I think it’s a wrap.”

The signs are there Bernard can have the same success as Mailata in the NFL. Bernard works hard and is willing to be coached, just like Mailata was years ago.

Mailata didn't get to prove himself until three years after he was drafted -- and never relinquished his starting spot. He's one of the best tackles in the NFL now.

Bernard still has a ways to go, but the Eagles have to like the early returns.

"I think it will work out, but only time will tell," Mailata said. "It’s how much time he pulls in, and I’m going to make sure he pulls in every little bit, every last drop into that bucket so that we can get another great story out of Uar.

"And he can represent his country, his family and his people on one of the biggest stages in the world.”